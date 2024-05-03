LOVEHO SELECTS May 2024 Check out this month's featured Tokyo creatives! By Tokyo Love Hotels

Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop-ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.

DJ: N²・きゅんです（Kyundesu)

LoveHo says:

There is no boss-gyal like N². From being a fairy-like techno DJ that you can’t keep your eyes off, to organizing hardcore kawaii parties, N² is one of a kind. She has transformed the Tokyo kawaii scene by spreading the message of love and full inclusion. As LoveHos, we concur.

Biography:

DJ, Event producer, and Harajuku girl.

When she doesn’t spin hyperpop, kawaii techno, and nightcore-style sets, she hosts her own queer-friendly party series called “Kyundesu”, which is uniquely Japanese bringing anime dreams to life.

Mixing Y2K, fairycore, cyber aesthetics with ballroom eccentricity she has been playing all over the world including Amsterdam, Budapest, Taiwan, Vietnam, Shanghai, and Korea.

Message from N²・きゅんです（Kyundesu):

“As an organizer, I want partygoers to feel empowered to express themselves through music and fashion. My vision is for parties to be places where people can let loose and be authentic. I think that one of the reasons why Japan, unfortunately, has such a high suicide rate is due to people suppressing themselves and feeling trapped. That’s why I want to continue providing people with a healthy outlet for self-expression through my events.

At the end of the day, I just want more people to experience how liberating it feels to be true to yourself.“

Instagram:

@bananaoka

Artist: Kunio Kohzaki / SiDE by SiDE EFFECT

LoveHo says:

If you’ve ever flipped through fashion magazines, chances are you’ve encountered the works of Kunio Kohzaki. From shaved ice installation hair styling to distorted Mickey Mouse headpieces, Kunio Kohzaki’s imagination is limitless, and as surreal as it is humane. The wilder Kunio gets, the more we fall in love. He exhibited the Mickey Mouse masks at the last Tokyo Love Hotels, completely bewildering the crowd and distorting childhood nostalgia in the best way possible.

Biography:

Born in Nagoya City, and representative of “Office HEAD PEACE”

After working as a hairstylist in London and New York, Kunio is currently based in Tokyo, and active in a wide range of fields including fashion magazines such as VOGUE and DAZED, advertisements, and hair styling for Paris Fashion Week.

Beginning his artistic activities during the coronavirus pandemic, he has released works that sample (ie reconstruct) the PUNK, hippie and psychedelic cultures that he has been exposed to.

Solo exhibitions:

2021 破壊再生世代

2022 Side by SiDE EFFECT

2023 SiDE by SiDE EFFECT 2

Message from Kunio Kohzaki / SiDE by SiDE EFFECT:

“I will be holding a solo exhibition of new works in Omotesando, Tokyo this November! We will announce new items on Instagram when available for the side-by-side effect used clothing series, so please check it out frequently.”

Instagram:

@kuniokohzaki

Official Website:

headpeace.net

Artist: Gio Varchi

LoveHo says:

Captivating vocals, rich stage presence, and a thing for story-telling, Gio takes you on a musical journey. At her Tokyo Love Hotels show, Gio’s seamless fusion of city and natural elements established the atmosphere for the evening’s audience. We feel her love and care for music, and we know that this is just the beginning!

Biography:

Gio’s diverse cultural upbringing traverses New York, Rome, and Taipei, profoundly shaping her artistic sensibilities. From a young age, her passion for singing shined through, laying the foundation for her musical journey. While at university in Manchester, UK, she became captivated by the city’s vibrant underground music scene and discovered her love for songwriting.

Fueled by her long-standing fascination with Japanese culture, Gio made the leap to Japan, now calling Tokyo home. Here, she found her creative niche within the INIMI collective, working as a songwriter, topliner, and vocalist, and collaborating closely with producer SUNNYBOY.

Gio’s personal music is a fusion of soul and alternative R&B, characterized by her velvety vocals, seamless flows, and introspective lyrics. Often set against dark, nocturnal instrumentals, her music creates an atmospheric journey through emotions and experiences.

Message from Gio Varchi:

“I love going to new places and meeting new people, hope to see you one of these days! In the meantime, my new EP is dropping soon…stay tuned 🤍”

Instagram:

@gvr.k