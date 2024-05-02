What’s Happening in Tokyo this May? Our handpicked list of the best events going on this month. By Metropolis

Nemophila’s at Hitachi Seaside Park

Until May 31

Credit Fannrei

Swim through an ocean of Baby blue flowers blowing in the wind and enjoy the brilliantly clear sky with the Pacific Ocean sparkling under the sun. From April to May you can witness Nemophila season at the Hitachi Seaside Park. Apart from the Nemophila, the park is home to various seasonal flowers and plants, thanks to its conservation work to protect the coastal environment.

¥800 during flower season (High school students and above)

¥560 during flower season (Seniors, 65 and over)

Free (Junior high school students and under)

Hitachi Seaside Park

605-4 Onuma-aza, Mawatari, Ibaraki

nearbytokyo.com

Midpark Diner: Outdoor Dining Event

Until May 26

Surrounded by greenery, Midpark Diner operated by Billboard Live Tokyo will open for a limited time in the Tokyo Midtown Garden. You can enjoy classic hamburgers and exclusive cocktails at the outdoor diner. The background music in the space is selected by Billboard Live Tokyo and on weekends, D Night is held outdoors!

Weekdays: 5 pm – 9:30 pm

Weekends and holidays: 12 pm – 9:30 pm

Tokyo Midtown

9-7-2 Akasaka

Tokyo Live Music and Entertainment at AMP

May 10

AMP Shibuya is holding an exciting live concert with an atmosphere charged with the spirit of ROCK, Hip-Hop and Indie Jams. This is an event that will ignite your passion for music and unite thousands of fans in a collective celebration of timeless classics and new anthems.

Line-Up: Squad Haag, The Native Broadcast, His & Her Circumstances, Three Black Door Blues

Admission: ¥1,500

Drink Special: ¥2,500 All-you-can-drink

7 pm – 12 am

Shibuya Nob B1F

1-3 Maruyamacho

shibuyanob.jp

Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament at Kokugikan

May 12 – May 26

Experience the thrill of Sumo wrestling, a traditional Japanese sport that dates back to the Yayoi period in 300 BCE. Tickets can be purchased online for box seats that fit 2-4 people or regular chair seats. The tournament will last for two weeks but get your tickets fast as they often sell out early.

Ryogoku Kokugikan

1-3-28 Yokoami, Sumida-ku

sumo.or.jp

Executive Fight Night 2024

May 31, 2024

Executive Fight Night (EFN) is back for its annual event on Friday, May 31st, 2024. Once again, Tokyo-based executives will face off at Roppongi’s Grand Hyatt Tokyo in front of hundreds of cheering fans in a Vegas-style boxing event to benefit Shine On! Kids (SOK), an NPO that supports children with cancer and other serious illnesses at over 30 hospitals throughout Japan.

Grand Hyatt Tokyo (Roppongi Hills)

6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

executivefightnight.com/tickets/