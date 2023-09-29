♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope September 29 – October 6

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Full Moon in Aries gets you going in all directions. You’re fine, you’re just more aware that you are. Aries can do it all and get it done in a flash, with time to relax as others catch on. Thus begins a season where nature and friends could take a slower pace. Not you. You’re just getting started, and in high gear to boot. Watch out, world!

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s a lot happening for Taurus, so you may as well lean in. Working to get everything right? You have extra help to enjoy whatever may happen. Dark Moon Lilith near Mercury brings the unconventional, and possibly a romantic gesture. It may take the form of courage in an original setting. The Full Moon opens up night clouds to reveal your dreams in pure form.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Raring to go? Nothing could be more true for a Gemini. The Full Moon reveals an extra dose of light reflected in your house of friendship. Not only that, there’s plenty happening if you belong to any groups, or contribute your valuable time to a community association. The spark of motivation that breaks through is especially powerful. Life at home receives warm blessings.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Look no further than outside your window for a reason to enjoy time at home. Vesta, whose flame of wisdom recently entered your sign, keeps feelings and dreams safe within. The Full Moon in your tenth house of career brings recognition. Here, you may see your instincts validated. Moving forward with your entrepreneurial finesse? You are guided to the right scene.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury and Dark Moon Lilith in your income sector bring money closer. Someone who has your back may encourage you to kick up a storm, breaking through the accepted norms. The Full Moon seconds this approach. It is entrepreneurial, adventurous, and knows what needs to happen before the rest of the crowd. That’s you. There is a spiritual quality to the choices you make.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can have everything planned and suddenly the unexpected slides in. This is especially true with Uranus in your solar ninth house. It creates a space in linear time and others’ expectations. It puts the spiritual into focus as mystical realms morph around you. What’s behind the scenes that you deal with each day? The Full Moon reflects light on this, partnerships, and sharing.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Your star quality is enhanced with the Sun in your sign. Born this week? Happy Birthday! If not, just by being a Libra, you have the spark of the Sun connecting with Pallas Athene. Something is about to happen as you magnetize it in. Going into unique territory is pure fun for you. The Full Moon is opposite Libra. You may consider taking the plunge into a relationship invitation.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

There’s no challenge you can’t meet this week. The more you take on, the happier you are. That is, as long as you keep yourself in a safe space. With all the opportunities to make a difference, you’re likely to feel the pull of Chiron and the North Node. They benefit your sector of work and health. The Full Moon is there too. It heats things up and watches how fast you can go.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

What would help you move at the pace you like best? The Full Moon, of course! This week’s light of the night is a hot one. It reflects its full feeling into your romance sector. Why wait for someone else to get the hint? You can set things up and enjoy what you’ve created, whether or not the perfect scenario avails itself. The allure is in the mystique.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Events moving quickly at home? Maybe a bit too much? While you’d rather check off boxes and get file names in order, others may have scheduled themselves into your prime time. It won’t last forever, but it is a thing. The Full Moon transits through your solar fourth house of home life and personal history. Remember to be grateful as it when it leaves, it transits next for romance.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Once you sink your teeth in, you’re there for the long haul. Aquarius has a reputation for living in the realm of cool and detached, but that’s not entirely true. Each sign exhibits qualities of its opposite. Leo is that sign in your life, governed by the Sun. Being warm-hearted and loyal is also part of your persona. The Full Moon specifically sets up conversations to be hot and to the point.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There are so many things to attend to, and some of them are slippery. While not much gets away from you in the subtle realms, daily life can seem like one big roller-coaster. Pisceans feel as deeply as anyone can. The sounds of your interactions reverberate for a long time. This week, you have a bit of a pass. The Full Moon goes straight to finances, energizing light on ownership.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani