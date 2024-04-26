Shpongle’s “Last Gig” at Spotify O-East Experience the psychedelic resurgence By Jessie Carbutt

This May, Tokyo’s electronic music scene is buzzing in anticipation of “Last Gig” and the long-awaited return of the legendary psychedelic band, Shpongle. Hailing from the UK, the duo is widely recognized as one of the progenitors of the psybient genre. The festival at Spotify O-East, promises an immersive audiovisual spectacle like no other. Aptly named “Last Gig,” the event is scheduled for May 2nd.

A Kaleidoscope of Sound and Vision

Shpongle is renowned for blending eclectic elements of rock, dub, trance, ambient, and tribal music into a kaleidoscope of sound that transcends all boundaries of genre, age, and ethnicity. Simon Posford’s performances are known for their geometric sonic worlds that captivate and elevate the spirits of their audience. For his return to Japan, expect a performance that merges beloved tracks with spontaneous improvisation and real-time music creation—a truly unique experience dubbed as “Simon World.”

A Fusion of Music and Traditional Japanese Art

The evening will also blend Japanese traditional performing arts, modern art, and belly dancing. This cultural fusion highlights Shpongle’s commitment to not only entertaining but also creating deep, meaningful connections with local cultures.

A Star-Studded Lineup

Adding to the excitement, Simon Posford will also perform under his Hallucinogen moniker, bringing to the stage some of the most iconic tracks in trance music history, like “LSD” and “Gamma Goblins.” Furthermore, the chillout scene’s pivotal figure, Mixmaster Morris, is set to deliver two stellar performances, enhancing the night’s vibrational energy across multiple floors of the venue.

Tickets and Venue

The event will take place across three floors at Spotify O-East, ensuring an expansive yet intimate setting for every attendee. General admission tickets are priced at ¥10,000, with a special early bird discount available.

Tickets went on sale on April 4th and have been selling fast. Given the rarity and significance of this event, a sell-out is anticipated, so immediate booking is advised. Special seating in the second-floor area includes exclusive access to a viewing space and a drink bar for ¥15,000, providing an elevated experience for those seeking something extra special.

Don’t Miss Out

“Shpongle’s Last Gig” is more than just a concert—it’s a landmark event in Tokyo’s music and cultural scene. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the world of psychedelic music, this performance promises to be an unforgettable night of auditory and visual delight. Make sure not to miss Simon Posford’s return to Japan, as it’s set to be a dazzling celebration of music, culture, and art.

Event Details