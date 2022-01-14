What do you wish was more well known about playing video games competitively?

It doesn’t matter if the game is 1 vs. 1 or 5 vs. 5, it’s a team game with real people. It’s pretty close to the actual sports. Actually, I think it’s the same. If you’re a fan of football or basketball, you know how fun it is to watch

a competition. Both normal sports players and esports players have been training their whole lives for this, and are giving it all they have.

The only reason why many people think that esports is a waste of time is because they don’t understand the rules or the game. But at its core, it is still a competition.

With so many international fans, do you feel like you’re representing Japan?

To be honest, I really don’t have the notion that I’m a representative of Japan or anything like that. Maybe it’s because a lot fewer people watch me compared to famous professional athletes. However, I am careful about what I say, and try not to take things over the limits of what’s allowed.

How do you feel about the sudden rise of esports in Japan?

When I used to compete, there weren’t so many awards or so much money involved. At that time, there were players who couldn’t make a living with just gaming.

Now, if you and your team win a competition, there are loads of prizes and perks for your team. It’s a great change, and I think it’s better compared to before. It’s also good for me, because I like to watch the tournaments.

Do you foresee any problems with the growing popularity of playing video games professionally?

This not only applies to playing video games, but everything in life. If you focus all your skills and time on doing one thing professionally, it can carry a lot of risk. What happens if you wake up and you’re not able to do this anymore? It would be awful.

Many kids now start playing games at a young age, and as they get older, they suddenly realize they have to start thinking about their future. There will come a time when they need to choose between going to university or becoming a professional gamer. Not many people continue as professional gamers into their 40s, 50s and 60s, so it’s something you have to keep in mind. It’s one of the things I’m concerned about for my own career.