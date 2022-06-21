“When many other artists might turn to Photoshop, Slaby starts with surreal sketches from her mind, then goes to all lengths necessary to build her imagination in reality. Burns, chemical poisioning and complex setups — after hours of experimentation, Slaby’s final works are carefully arranged gateways into her inner self.

Art comes from a place of love, hate, sadness, and happiness. It’s pure, unfiltered emotion. Artists can encapsulate their passion into gifts bestowed upon those who witness. This relationship can be parasitic or symbiotic.

Think back to the first drawing, painting or macaroni art you gave to your parent. Sure, it might not have been something worthy of the Louvre, but your heart was in the right place. It felt special when your mother placed it on the fridge and why it hurt to find it in the trash a week later.