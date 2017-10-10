Metropolis x Blacklist “Halloween Masquerade” Getsumatsu Party

Metropolis cordially invites you to the 2017 edition of Tokyo’s best Halloween party. Once again, Metropolis has collaborated with Black List Tokyo and the Andaz Tokyo® hotel to bring you a devilish good time at the Andaz 52nd-floor rooftop bar. If you were at last year’s party, you’ll know to expect stunning views (of both Tokyo and the costumed guest list), great music, dancing and an overall great time.
In addition, we’re once again offering prizes for the best costumes we see. Top prize will earn two business class tickets to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific! See the complete list of prizes below.
So get creative, get dressed up, and join us on October 28th. It’ll be a party you won’t soon forget!
Prize list:
- 2 business class tickets to Hong Kong from Cathay Pacific
-
BMW® i8 and i3 test drives
-
Wine pairing dinner for 2 at Andaz Tokyo®
- Health & beauty Cryosauna vouchers at CryoMed Japan®
- Personal training and group class sessions at Club 360®
- Hot stone massage and organic peeling facials from Elana Jade®
9pm-late. Saturday, October 28. ¥3,000. Andaz Tokyo, 52F 1-23-4, Toranomon, Minato-ku. Closest station: Toranomon.
Tickets are ¥3,000, and can be purchased here.
For VIP seating, please contact info@blacklisttokyo.com.
大変お待たせいたしました！メトロポリスマガジンの２０１７年度ハロウィンパーティを開催します！今年もBlack List Tokyoとアンダーズ東京ホテルとコラボし、ホテル52階のルーフトップバーにてハロウィンにぴったりなパーティをご用意しました。東京の夜景から音楽、ダンス、ゲストのコスチュームまで、東京随一のハロウィンを過ごしてみませんか？
初めての方も、去年いらした方も、是非お出でください。
また、最高の仮装でいらした方には、賞品を取り揃えております！一等賞はキャセイパシフィック航空より香港へビジネスクラスで二枚のチケットをご用意しております。他にもたくさんの賞品がございますので、下記のリストをご確認ください。
では、皆様のクリエイティブなコスチュームや仮装を（首を長くして）お待ちしております！ 10月28日には是非パーティでお会いしましょう。
賞品リスト
・Cathay Pacific香港行き ビジネスクラスチケット２名様
・BMW® i8, i3 試運転
・Andaz Tokyo®にてワインペアリングディナー２名様
・CryoMed Japan®によるクライオサウナ用バウチャー
・Club 360®にてパーソナルトレーニング、グループトレーニング
・Elana Jade®のホットストーン・マッサージ（温石療法）とオーガニックフェシシャル
10月28日土曜日 21時–深夜 ¥3,000 アンダーズ東京 港区虎ノ門1-23-4 最寄駅：虎ノ門
チケットはこちらよりお求めください。
VIP席をご予約の際は、 info@blacklisttokyo.comまでご連絡いただきますよう、お願い申し上げます。