Ralph’s Coffee: A Metropolitan Delight in Omotesando Convince yourself of Ralph Lauren’s most sincere and pedestrian product: coffee. By Joshua Harvey

Credit: Tokyo Weekender

The grandeur of Ralph Lauren’s ivory manor in Omotesando can easily distract from its most sincere and pedestrian product: coffee.

Ralph’s Coffee, located within the Ralph Lauren flagship store, features an impressive collection of coffee drinks and a star-studded array of baked goods. Slices of chocolate cake, peanut butter jelly cookies, and decadent blocks of brownies dance in the glass case behind the counter, all begging to be paired with a bitter, black pick-me-up. Ralph’s exclusively brews beans from La Colombe, the acclaimed Philadelphia roaster, ensuring that the experience of sipping coffee from their branded mugs is more than just proprietary puffery. The highlight of Ralph’s Coffee, however, is surely their outdoor seating, which allows you to immerse yourself in the concrete cradle of Tokyo’s ChampsÉlysées. With an oversized cappuccino in hand, it’s a 21st-century metropolitan fantasy.

Store Details

4-25-15 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

7 min. walk from Omote-Sando Station

@ralphscoffee

