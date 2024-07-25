Watch Local and International Football Talent Play in Japan In this highly expected face-off, Japanese and international teams are showcasing their talents By Jessie Carbutt

This summer in Japan, top J.League teams play in the highly anticipated MEIJI YASUDA J.LEAGUE WORLD CHALLENGE 2024 and J.LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL SERIES 2024, both powered by docomo. From July 27 to August 3, Japanese stadiums will host five friendly matches, showcasing a blend of local and international talent.

MEIJI YASUDA J.LEAGUE WORLD CHALLENGE 2024: Vissel Kobe taking on Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur

Kicking off the series is the MEIJI YASUDA J.LEAGUE WORLD CHALLENGE on Saturday, July 27 at 7pm. The game features reigning J1 League champions Vissel Kobe taking on English Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur at the iconic Japan National Stadium. Fans can purchase tickets at jleague.co/jwc.

J.LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL SERIES 2024

Following the World Challenge, the action continues with the J.LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL SERIES, running from July 28 to August 3. This series includes four high-stakes matches, each promising to deliver edge-of-the-seat excitement:

Kyoto Sanga F.C. vs. VfB Stuttgart : Sunday, July 28 at 7 pm at Sanga Stadium by Kyocera. Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga side, will look to start their tour with a strong performance against Kyoto Sanga.

: Sunday, July 28 at 7 pm at Sanga Stadium by Kyocera. Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga side, will look to start their tour with a strong performance against Kyoto Sanga. Urawa Reds vs. Newcastle United : Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 pm at Saitama Stadium. Urawa Reds, one of Japan’s most formidable teams, will host Newcastle United, another Premier League contender.

: Wednesday, July 31 at 7:30 pm at Saitama Stadium. Urawa Reds, one of Japan’s most formidable teams, will host Newcastle United, another Premier League contender. Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs. VfB Stuttgart : Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 pm at EDION Peace Wing Hiroshima. Stuttgart will continue their Japanese journey with a challenging match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

: Thursday, August 1 at 6:30 pm at EDION Peace Wing Hiroshima. Stuttgart will continue their Japanese journey with a challenging match against Sanfrecce Hiroshima. Yokohama F・Marinos vs. Newcastle United: Saturday, August 3 at 7 pm at Japan National Stadium. The series concludes with Yokohama F・Marinos facing off against Newcastle United.

Tickets for the J.LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL SERIES can be purchased at jleague.co/international-series.

Co-Hosts and Broadcast Partners

The J.League and NTT DOCOMO, INC will co-host the J.League matches. The ones featuring VfB Stuttgart will be hosted by Sky PerfecTV, offering comprehensive coverage for football fans.