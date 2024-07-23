Introducing The New Four Seasons Osaka Hotel Reserve your spot and dine in luxury By Bailey Tolentino

The Four Seasons Osaka opens it doors on August 1, 2024. The hotel is across twelve floors of One Dojima, a striking 49-story skyscraper in Osaka which has an architectural sail motif, characteristic of the city’s proximity to plentiful bodies of water. The hotel has a total of 175 guest rooms, 21 of which are located on a special conceptual floor called “GENSUI” which offers a modern approach to the traditional Japanese Ryokan. There are six restaurants and bars, a luxurious indoor pool, hot spring facilities (baths, saunas, private baths), a 24-hour fitness center, a spa with five treatment rooms, and banquet halls, making sure you are well accommodated,

While a night-stay might be most appealing, it is still possible to enjoy the fruits of this hotel without booking a room. Anyone can make a reservation right now for the opening night at two of their finest restaurants: Jiangnanchun and Jardin.

Chinese Cuisine with a View at Jiangnanchun

Jiangnanchun is The Four Seasons Osaka’s signature Chinese restaurant. Located on the 37th floor, beautiful views of the Osaka city skyline alongside traditional Cantonese cuisine in the main dining area make for a wonderful evening of elegance.

There is a semi-private dining table (for 10 people each), or in the private room with an open kitchen (for 12 people). Order from the a la carte menu, or opt for a special, themed five or six-course set meal. No matter your choice, the experience will be lively and decadent.

Beautifully assorted Soy Bean Curd served at Jiangnanchun

Open Wednesday – Sunday

Lunch: 12PM – 3PM

Dinner: 6PM – 9PM

A French Welcome at Jardin

Jardin is The Four Seasons Osaka’s French bistro. Located on the first floor, it has a wide and bright interior with windows allows swathes of natural light. Dine inside or on the outdoor terrace. Flavorful French classics such as croissants, foie gras terrine, and onion gratin soup feature on the menu along with a three-to-five course ‘plats du jours’ or a la carte. The Chef’s Recommendations include Chateaubriand Pastry, Escargot Bourguignon and Jardin’s Quiche.

Open every day.

Breakfast: 7 am – 10:30 am

Lunch: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Afternoon Tea: 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Dinner: 5:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Book your table here.

