Low-Alcohol Craft Beer "Small Trip" Hits Tokyo

Yokohama-based brewery, REVO BREWING, recently introduced a revolutionary new craft beer. The “Small Trip” craft beer with an ultra-low alcohol content of just 2.5%, aims to cater to the increasingly health-conscious younger generation. As young people shift away from heavy drinking, this innovative brew offers a full-bodied flavor with minimal alcohol content, making it the ideal new beverage.

The “Small Trip” is a Saison-style beer with citrus and spicy notes. Utilizing advanced biotransformation techniques, it is carefully developed to retain the flavors and aromas characteristic of craft beer despite its low alcohol content.

Launch Party Recap

On July 16th, the official “Small Trip” launch party took place at the EBISU SHOWROOM in Shibuya, Tokyo. The Tokyo-ites in attendance were treated to a comprehensive presentation on the brewing process and tastings of other REVO BREWING products, including the newly released craft canned beer “PEACE” and other summer favorites.

Where to Find it

“Small Trip” is now available for purchase at select retailers and craft beer bars across Japan. For those looking to explore the full range of REVO BREWING’s offerings, visiting their flagship location in Yokohama is highly recommended.

“Small Trip” as well as other products from REVO BREWING can be purchased on their official website and shipped directly to your home in Japan.

REVO BREWING Yokohama Location

5-25-3 Kaigandori, Naka-ku, Yokohama

