♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope August 11 – August 18

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The New Moon refreshes romance and adventure for Aries. It follows that this bonus covers fun and frolic. It’s positioned for you to enjoy time with loved ones. It may pull a prank or two, as Uranus gets into the act. The planet of sudden change adds a streak of genius, making a challenging aspect to the Sun. Expect the unexpected and you’ll be just fine.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

What’s happening at home base? It’s the foundation that carries you through each day. The New Moon brings blessings on all sides of your abode. You may also enjoy an expansion of confidence. If things feel different, they can still be wonderful. Your personal interests can now grow. Taurus is a patient sign, ruled by Venus. You are also a powerful presence.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This is an excellent week for Geminis. Ruling planet Mercury isn’t directly affected, so you can catch your breath. In the meantime, your sign negotiates other planetary aspects. One minute things may seem to implode, the next they’re all back together. The New Moon is in your house of communication. Your understanding qualities are attractive as you meet new friends. Enjoy!

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Check out the celestial energy working on your behalf. The Sun, Dark Moon Lilith, and Venus are in your solar second house. Their starry placement enhances income and brings moments to lighten your spirit. The New Moon joins in, backing your choices. It’s like a coat of fresh paint for your plans. Determination is offered to help your wishes come true. You may enjoy this.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With the Sun in your sign, it’s your week. Happy Birthday! The Sun connects with Venus, a beautiful combination. The New Moon is also in Leo. Is there something you desire? Go for it. You are radiant at a high-energy level. The Sun trines Chiron, Healing from a past event is available and potentially easy. Stumbling blocks? Feel free to leap right over.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Does your schedule appear overly full? Is there excitement you can count on? What about a routine offering your practical side a sense of satisfaction? If you’re stuck on a treadmill that seems the same every day, look no further. The New Moon is in your house of dreams. It finds a way through your current thicket of responsibilities. The Sun trines Chiron. Feel better?

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Ceres in your sign means everything. This goddess brings bread to the table and offers strength in finances. Support comes in mysterious ways, which may be just fine with you. The New Moon is in your house of friendship. Those you share time with may have been part of a recent challenge. The Sun connects with ruler Venus to bring beauty, confidence, and money closer.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This isn’t a week for Scorpios to hide out, but starry influences could create roadblocks. You are known for your stealth and patient determination, so obstacles aren’t that different overall. The New Moon is a bonus. It’s in your career sector, reflecting recognition onto your good work. The Sun connects with Venus, which means beauty and a comfortable upgrade.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re aligned with the stars, this week can be a gem. The New Moon is in your sector of long-distance travel. It may be an actual trip, or researching something that expands your world. The Sun, Venus, and Dark Moon Lilith are there to catch and encourage you. While some aspects are peachy – the Sun connects with Venus – others days may bring castles in the air.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

The excitement this week is in recognizing what you’ve achieved. Your productivity soars with help from those who have your back. Ceres, goddess of material and financial support, is in your career sector. The New Moon offers a creative space for partnerships, and the way in which you benefit. This can be a personal or business commitment. Sometimes they’re the same thing.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun opposite your sign puts this week’s emphasis on partnership. The strength of this luminary offers you energy and confidence. Venus and Dark Moon Lilith join in. They bring a chance to create the unusual. Then the New Moon fires up this sector. It kickstarts the odds to find what appeals. The Sun – Venus connection may bring money or a gift.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You can do all the things required by your schedule this week. This may seem questionable to your logic circuits, but your intuition will get you there. As you flow from one task to another, time wraps itself around you and melds into what’s necessary. The New Moon adds a quiet sense of confidence and courage. The Sun connects with Venus to bring pleasure to your work.

