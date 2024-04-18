Peter Rabbit Afternoon Tea in Tokyo Nibble on charming treats at The Strings Omotesando By Metropolis

As spring blossoms into full swing, The Strings Omotesando is set to enchant guests with a whimsical collaboration that promises to tantalize taste buds and transport diners into the quintessential world of Peter Rabbit.

From May 9 to July 23, 2024, “Cafe & Dining Zelkova” on the 1st floor of The Strings Omotesando hosts an exclusive afternoon tea event in partnership with the iconic Peter Rabbit. Renowned for its picturesque setting and delectable culinary offerings, The Strings Omotesando promises a memorable experience for all attendees.

Guests indulge in a delightful array of sweet and savory treats inspired by the beloved character, meticulously crafted by the talented culinary team. Each item promises to evoke the essence of Peter Rabbit’s charming world, from the delicately decorated pastries to savory delights. The terrace area is adorned with vibrant flowers and fruits, reminiscent of Peter Rabbit’s idyllic garden.

But the enchantment doesn’t end there. The celebration extends to the “Shirokane Geihinkan Art Grace Club,” where select days from May 15 to the end of August will feature this delightful collaboration, ensuring that even more guests can partake in the magic.

