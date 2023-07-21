♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope July 21 – July 28

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun is a giver of life with its light and warmth. In your case, it offers more. It transits to shine on your personal desires. This is important, as everyone needs to have fun. If you are involved in romance, developing creativity, or considering a speculative gamble, you’ll enjoy reaching the heart of the matter. Taking care of children? They’ll bring the laughter back.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

It’s tempting to take on a lot. It’s almost impossible not to. Jupiter is in your sign and affects you personally. Things fly in your direction, completely unexpected. This planet can make you lucky in situations you haven’t been before. You have an air of authority. It is bestowed as a gift of leadership. The Sun transits to bring confidence. This is especially true at home.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

With Vesta in Gemini, you’re literally in the role of the torchbearer. People look to you for wisdom, insight, and answers. At the same time, you keep your home in considerable comfort. This is true for yourself and others. You’re able to create a positive spin for whatever is happening. The Sun transits to bring the heart and light back into conversations. Enjoy!

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

What makes you feel, ‘Job well done’? Is it completing each scheduled item on your list, with time for a deep breath or meditation? Is it seeing amounts in your account move in the right direction? The Sun completes its trip through Cancer. If you were born near the end of your sign, Happy Birthday! It then transits, adding light to your finances, always a welcome development.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

If you were born this week, Happy Birthday! The stars line up so that you have plenty to celebrate. Leo is the pre-eminent zodiac energy of the moment. Confidence, power, and celestial authority are all yours. Venus lends her luxurious splendor to amp up your auric field. Dark Moon Lilith whispers to write your own rules. Mercury ensures your words have a touch of gold.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Mars and Pallas Athene are super-charged. They’re in Virgo, so they have all the energy and focus to step out on the ridge of originality. Others may not realize just how much you notice. Details in areas that need attention are well-positioned for your perusal. The Sun transits to add its light to your dreams. Venus goes retrograde. Being in the lap of luxury could stall for a while.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You move into the limelight this week. It happens naturally, as the stars align for you. The Sun governs the heart. You warm up your surroundings. The rest is easy. This luminary is in your solar house of communication. Friends and colleagues gravitate towards you. Venus goes retrograde in this sector. You may have to tiptoe gently to soothe their sweet spot.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You’re in the clear as the South Node of the Moon has moved out of Scorpio. This means a release of the karmic wild ride stretching to mop up past life experiences. It’s now giving you breathing space and time to let it all sink in. The Sun moves to light up your career. It’s still tricky, but you feel acknowledged. Venus goes retrograde. A bonus or promise may be on hold.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Signed up for everything and now it’s happening? Sagittarians can dream faster than the physical realm allows. You’re in wide open spaces this week. What you choose drives your schedule. As events pile on top of each other, the Sun transits to shine its light on travel. Want to get away? Venus goes retrograde. It may cost, but it will be beautiful and the food delicious.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s something to be said for the Sun in your seventh house. Someone takes a shine to you. All you have to do is bask in their warmth. Go ahead, let yourself luxuriate. It will grow as the week continues. The Sun transits to bring a transformation with benefits. It may involve finances or a sexy realization. Venus moves retrograde. What is coming is taking its time.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

It’s easier to move forward than backwards this week. There is a sprinkling of planets that pull you into conversations. The focus is likely to be on your home. The action, though, comes from the Sun in your work sector. It brings benefits and rewards. Then it transits to warm up a relationship. Venus goes retrograde. A partner may need your attention or assistance.



February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Pisces is a highly intuitive sign. You sense realms that others walk through. There’s no way you can escape a few mystical moments. They’re attracted to your energy. This also adds to your compassion for others. Many of you are artists, filmmakers, and musicians. The Sun transits to spark up more heart at work. Venus goes retrograde. What you expect will arrive – later.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani