♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope October 20 – October 27

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Aries has a way of sensing what’s coming and what needs to be done. You’re the first sign of the zodiac. You embody a fire that clears the way for others. You’re the one who makes it happen. Two planetary movements influence your personal life and investments. Mercury and the Sun transit to these sectors. You may change a trajectory by stating your intent and commitments.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The stars invite an option to let ginger and cinnamon spice up your week. Dealing with Jupiter and Uranus retrograde, well-made plans take on a life of their own. Mars and Ceres in your solar seventh house add energy to a relationship. This brings a positive spin to a long-term commitment. Mercury and the Sun transit here, too. Now is a time to reap your personal harvest.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Pallas Athene, asteroid goddess of strategy and wisdom, is still in your solar fifth house. A creative streak may empower you. Stop to let yourself express. Whether it’s cooking, painting, or developing a flowchart, you’re on point. Sharing an original viewpoint is refreshing. Ruler Mercury and the Sun transit away, lending their influence to your work.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Cancer is a sign that helps others stay afloat. You bob on the currents, knowing you’ll arrive at safe shores. Why is this? The stars hold a blessing for you this week. Mercury the Messenger and the Sun both enter your solar fifth house. When this happens, your creative streak combines with your love nature. You are attuned to what feels best for all.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

With Jupiter and Uranus retrograde in your career sector, you may be stretched to the max. Jupiter influences publishing, expansion, and long-distance opportunities. Uranus governs new discoveries, technology and sudden insights. The pay-off as you get through this is exponential. Mercury and the Sun transit to home base. Information and comfort are there for you.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Stuck in a compressed schedule? With your level of responsibility, your calendar may be layered. How can you be present for everything at once? Your inner nature brings the magic through. Ruling planet Mercury and the Sun transit to your sector of connections. Your research is penetrating. You may impress others with your insight and intuition.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun and Mercury in Libra connect at the same degree. Born this week? Happy Birthday! If not, you still enjoy the power of these two celestial bodies in your sign. They amp up your conversations and negotiations. Then Mercury and the Sun transit away to your solar second house. Focus on finance arrives with the heart and mind to shift a sticky situation.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The Sun enters Scorpio this week. Happy Birthday! Mercury and the Sun travel from your solar twelfth house of dreams. As they enter your sign, they move from the realm of the unconscious to the conscious mind. You’re in the zone. There is a special pathway for your sign. It initiates being able to take action. This week it becomes more real and easier to achieve.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week you can let your imagination run wild. The stars encourage and assist. Mercury and the Sun add energy to friendships and interactions with groups. Then they leave this area, entering your sector of sanctuary. It may be that your thoughts have emotional and spiritual weight. This can tip the balance in your favor. Let yourself dream big and in glorious color.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Do you find it interesting that this season makes socializing a requirement? Are you so used to it that it’s part of your day-to-day? There are planetary movements that can be counted on. They steady things, while others create change. Mercury the Messenger moves into your friendship sector. They need you. The Sun transits there, too. When you show up, people feel better.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Aquarians may receive their visions in full color, complete with sound. Then it can seem like forever to manifest them. There is a celestial focus this week. Mercury the Messenger transits to make you a detective in your career. Right now counts, with the scope of how you are perceived by others. The Sun moves to this sector, too. You’re a leader with an edge to share.

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You get a lot done. It may not need to show on the surface. Levels of achievement will be seen and recognized in the near future. Pisces is a water sign. This element governs feelings and intuition. Viewpoints from emotion can be enmeshed with perception. You can tap in and sense the difference. Mercury and the Sun transit to balance dynamics and confidence.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani