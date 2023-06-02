Despite Japan’s typically conservative approach to cannabis use since the end of the second world war, cannabidiol (or CBD) use has exploded across the country in recent years. CBD, the non-psychoactive chemical found in cannabis, has been shown to have wide-ranging benefits for those suffering from anything from acne to joint pain, trouble sleeping and anxiety, and its surge in popularity in Japan has seen a tonne of new cafes, dispensaries and skin care clinics offering CBD-based products pop up across the country. CHILLAXY is a brand taking their approach to CBD lifestyle goods one step further, developing their own specialized products, opening self-managed stores across Japan and even introducing their own vending machines.

Launched in 2020 with its name a portmanteau of the words “chill” and “relax,” everything about CHILLAXY’s brand image from its sleepy owl logo to the chill R&B music playing in its stores is inspired by the quiet moments of relaxation found in the twilight hours. Initially focused on vape products, despite its recent beginnings the brand has since expanded to handling of CBD and minor cannabinoids and management of a number of CBD vending machines across Tokyo.

Largely focused on vapes and vaping products, CHILLAXY develops most of its products in house, managing everything from the import of cannabinoid raw materials to the final processing of products. Foregoing the use of artificial chemical fragrances, their products make use of plant-derived terpenes and minor cannabinoids to organically produce a variety of unique flavors from standard grassy scents to fruity strains. In addition to the in-house-produced products, CHILLAXY partners with over 150 local Japanese distributors to provide safe and affordable products like vapes, edibles, and skincare.

CHILLAXY is among the few CBD brands in Japan with directly-managed physical stores. Located in Yokohama, Harajuku and Asakusa, the stores offer the opportunity to try out vapes and tinctures for free and consult with the in-store staff to gain expert guidance and support, helping you find the right product for your needs.

CHILLAXY’s flagship store is a CBD specialty shop and cafe situated in the bustling Isezakicho shopping district of Yokohama, just a short 6-minute walk from Isezaki-chojamachi station and 10 minutes from Kannai station. In the laid-back atmosphere accompanied by the sounds of R&B and hip hop music, savor a cup of their signature cold-brewed CBD-infused coffee, expertly crafted using their state-of-the-art American press or add a drop of CBD to any other beverage on the menu.

Located just a two-minute walk from Harajuku station, at the heart of Tokyo’s vibrant youth culture, is CHILLAXY’s second retail outlet. Situated on the neighborhood’s busy Takeshita Street, the store offers a diverse range of CBD products from different brands, with a particular emphasis on CHILLAXY’s own premium line. Adding to the convenience, the Harajuku store features a CBD vending machine offering CHILLAXY’s original products. Following the success of their first vending machine in Shibuya, the company decided to introduce another one here, meaning you can purchase CHILLAXY’s high-quality CBD vaping products 24/7, day or night.

A brand-new CBD specialty shop near the vibrant districts of Asakusa and Kaminarimon is the latest offering from the CHILLAXY team. Asakusa itself is a captivating blend of tradition and modernity, attracting both local and international tourists. With notable landmarks like Kaminarimon at Senso-ji Temple, the lively Hoppy Street filled with traditional bars, and a bustling shopping street adorned with souvenir shops, Asakusa offers a rich tapestry of cultural diversity.

Nestled on the fourth floor of the TCRE Asakusa Ekimae Building, this hidden gem provides a serene sanctuary. Boasting a cozy chill space and a balcony, it serves as the perfect retreat for weary sightseers or a gathering spot for friends. Conveniently located just a one-minute stroll from Asakusa Station and a mere three-minute walk from Kaminarimon, the new shop provides excellent accessibility to nearby attractions such as Ueno and Tokyo Sky Tree. Take a well-deserved break from your Asakusa explorations and immerse yourself in tranquil ambiance with the store’s wide range of CBD products. From CBD vapes to CBD oils, you can sample these products at no cost and chat with the resident staff.

In the midst of a CBD boom, knowing where to start can be daunting for those curious to step into the world of CBD but CHILLAXY’s commitment to their craft means they have something for everyone, from newcomers to seasoned aficionados. Whether you’re a Japanese resident or visitor, their primely-situated locations make it easy to fit in around site seeing or pop by in your down time. Both of their Japan-based stores offer cashless payment options and, if you have any questions or need assistance, their friendly staff is always on hand to help you out.

For more information about CHILLAXY, visit:

Website: www.chillaxy.jp

Twitter: twitter.com/CBD_CHILLAXY_JP

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cbd.chillaxy



CHILLAXY Yokohama

4-114 Isezakicho, Naka Ward, Yokohama, Kanagawa 231-0045

Open everyday 11am – 7pm

Phone: 045-341-0352

CHILLAXY Harajuku

1-16-7 103, Jingumae, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0001

Open everyday 11am – 7pm

Phone: 03-6843-1896

CHILLAXY Asakusa

4F TCRE Asakusa Ekimae Building, 2-19-6 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0034

Open everyday 11am – 7pm

Phone: 03-5246-4578