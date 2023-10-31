Things to Do This November By Metropolis

November 6 – 11

Shinagawa International Film Festival 2023

Picture this: 27 world class international short films screened at the picturesque urban park that is Shinagawa Intercity Central Garden, and here’s the kicker – it’s completely free. Peppered around the area ready to level up your cinematic snack game are local food trucks, serving up everything from delicious hot dogs to aromatic curry dishes and craft beer. One of Tokyo’s most unmissable open air experiences.

Shinagawa Intercity Hall, 2-15-4 Konan, Minato-ku

6pm – 10pm

Free

shinawaga-cinema.com

November 2 – 5

Deutschland Festival 2023

Since 2011, this festival has been your window to all things Germany. Expect sauerkraut, pretzels, German sausages and endless beers in Bierseidel by Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse Also taste specialties such as Frankfurt’s fragrant apple wine, which was recognized as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2022.

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, 1-1-2 Shinko, Naka-ku

12am – 12am

Free

deutschlandfest.com

November 2 – 5

Tokyo Art Week

Jump on a free bus and explore Tokyo’s latest art at over 50 awesome venues throughout the city. Check out stylish galleries and museums plus interesting symposiums, seminars and online chats. The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art, and The National Art Center are on the location list. Find your fave installations on the event’s website ahead of time.

Harajuku, Omotesando, Roppongi, Shibuya areas

10am – 6pm

Free

artweektokyo.com

November 3 – 26

Night Walk at Showa Kinen Park

As night falls, the Showa Kinen Park commemorates the first year of Reiwa, providing an opportunity to appreciate the landscape’s nighttime beauty. Various stores offer sweets and drinks—from matcha tea to donuts, soups, hot drinks and more. Stores such as Keiryu Plaza Restaurant, serving sweet potato, and Lakeside Restaurant will also open at night.

Showa Kinen Park Administration Center, 3173 Midori-cho, Tachikawa-shi

4:30pm – 8:30pm

¥1,000

showakinen.koen.jp

November 3 – 5

Malaysia Fair

Malaysia, known for its diverse blend of cultural influences, is bringing the party to Tokyo with workshops that’ll give you a taste of the country’s art, customs and indigenous traditions. It’s all happening at the three-day Malaysia Fair with a spotlight on mouthwatering eats like the iconic Nasi Lemak.

Shinjuku Chuo Park, 2-11 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

10am – 6pm

Free

malaysiafair.jp

November 10 – 12

The American Craft Beer Experience 2023

The American Brewers Association has brought with them the finest imported American craft beers. Popular breweries such as Denver Beer, Maui Brewing or Three Weavers Brewing Company showcase a variety of different styles from IPA to Lager. Get ready for live music and performances all weekend long.

Waters Takeshiba, 1-10-30 Kaigan, Minato-ku

12pm – 8pm

Free

uscraftbeer.jp

November 15 – December 1

Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Festival 2023

The 300-meter-long avenue is adorned with a picturesque canopy of ginkgo trees. Meiji Jingu Gaien stands as a popular destination to enjoy the autumn foliage. This year, 32 stalls feature Japanese regional specialties such as ginkgo nuts and chawanmushi, a savory egg custard. Its natural spectacle comes alive during the annual Jingu Gaien Ginkgo Festival, strategically timed to coincide with the pinnacle of the ginkgo season.

Jingu Gaien Icho Namiki Avenue, Shinjuku-ku

10am – 5:30pm

Free

meijijingugaien.jp

November 11 – January 8

Tokyo Mega Illumination

Get set for an illumination display at Tokyo City Keiba. Time travel through the Edo, Meiji, Taisho and Showa eras with the theme of “the past, present and future. Think of this sparkling landscape and take a journey through it–and the best part? Grab your ticket for just ¥1,000.

Tokyo City Keiba, 2-1-2 Katsushima, Shinagawa-ku

4:30pm – 9pm

¥1,000

tokyomegaillumi.jp

November 11 – 12

Cheese Festa 2023

“Say cheese!” From cheese recipe competitions, cheese and wine pairing and sample tasting of cheese from all over the world, Cheese Festa celebrates its 30th anniversary. NHK’s “Today’s Cooking” host Ryuta Kijima is also presenting cheese shows with special cheese-knife giveaways and izakaya-themed cheese shows. What more could you ask for?

EBiS303, 1-20-8 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Free

cheesefesta.com

November 17 – January 1

Midtown Ice Rink

Glide into the holiday season as Japan’s largest ice skating rink makes its awaited comeback with its winter tradition. It’s the perfect chance to create some unforgettable moments with your friends or family. Rent your skates there.

Tokyo Midtown Grass Square, 9-7 Akasaka, Minato-ku

11am – 9 pm (5pm open on opening day)

¥2,500

Tokyo-midtown.com

November 19 – November 20

Design Festa Vol. 58: Fall Edition

15,000 artists showcase their talents at Tokyo Big Sight. Live painters craft artwork on human-size canvases and expect designer exhibits ranging from earring creations to car makeovers. Create your very own masterpieces by participating in the various workshops.

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

11am – 7pm

¥800 – ¥1,000

designfesta.com

November 19

Tokyo Great Santa Run 2023

Dive into the Christmas magic by ending the year with a good cause. Run for charities that provide clean water for Maasai communities in Kenya, and medical and educational care for sexually exploited girls in the Philippines. The theme of this year’s Tokyo Great Santa Run is “Youth Helping Youth through the Fun Run and Walk”. Your participation fees are not only to spread joy but also to kit you out in a Santa costume for the run.

Komazawa Olympic Park, 1-1 Komazawakoen, Setagaya-ku

10am

¥3,300

santarun.jp

November 25 – 26

Philippine Festival

The Philippine Festival is back at Yoyogi Park. Indulge in the flavors of Filipino cuisine, experience traditional dance performances and engage in their contests. This two-day festival is open to everyone, whether you are eager to dive into Filipino culture or simply craving a taste of home.

Yoyogi Park Events Square, 2-3 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

9am – 8pm

Free

philippinefestivaljp.com

November 23 – December 25

Tokyo Christmas Market 2023

In its ninth year, the festival brings in more than 25 restaurants to recreate the vibe of classic German Christmas markets. Think festive treats like hot wine and sweet cakes and you can’t skip the 14-meter-tall Christmas pyramid –a piece of Dresden, Germany in Tokyo.

Meiji Jingu Gaien Ballgame, 2-3 Kasumigaokacho, Shinjuku-ku

11am – 9:30pm (4pm open on the opening day)

¥1,500 – ¥500

tokyochristmas.net

November 25

Code for Japan Summit 2023

The anniversary celebration for the founding of Code for Japan is taking place at Chiyoda. Join the largest civic tech event, where they host conferences in a wide range of fields including the environment, education and addressing social inequality. After last year’s event was held online, this year marks the return to an in-person experience.

Base Q, 1-1-2 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

12pm – 6pm

¥1,000 – ¥5,000

summit2023.code4japan.org

November 27 – February 4

Tokyo Revengers Exhibition

Tokyo-Revengers devotees, this one’s for you. Prepare for an exhibition that’s about to blow your mind. Step into a wonderland of limited-edition goodies, exclusive artwork and sneak peeks at alternative endings you’ve never laid eyes on. It’s all happening at the top of the iconic Mori Tower in Roppongi, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience. Don’t sleep on those advance tickets as its anticipated to be buzzing with fans. Secure your spot on the website.

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

10am – 10pm

¥2,200 – ¥1,000

tokyorevengers-ex.com

November 29 – December 2

International Robot Exhibition 2023

After a two-year hiatus, the Robotic Exhibition returns. This year’s theme is “Sustainable Societies Through Robotics”, where top-notch robot makers from around the world descend on Tokyo to flaunt the latest and greatest in the world of robots. It’s all about seeing how humans and robots are teaming up in perfect harmony for the ultimate coexistence.

Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku

10am – 5pm

Free

irex.nikkan.co.jp

November 30

Global Women’s Brunch

Connect with women from all over the world, to chat about experiences and share stories. Expand your global knowledge and network in an uplifting atmosphere. Book your ticket before November 11 to enjoy the brunch and two included free drinks of your choice.

TRUNK Hotel, 5-31-32, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

9am-11am

¥4,000