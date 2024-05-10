Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo May 2024 Anime-themed foods, unique punky clothing or your favorite Disney princess, check out this months pop-ups By Nick Gericke

New Jeans Pop-Up Store in Shibuya 109

April 26 – May 19

Credit: ADOR, New Jeans

New Jeans fans and friends, attention please! If you’re looking for your next favorite piece or a present for a friend, here’s your chance. No matter what you like, this store stretching over floors 1F and B1F of Shibuya 109 has got you covered. You can find clothing as well as smaller goods like photo cards or cute keychains to show off to your friends or at the next concert. So you better be quick and reserve your ticket or come on the reservation-free days to get your next favorite piece.

NewJeans POP-UP STORE in TOKYO “Clothing”

April 26 – May 8

10 am – 9 pm

NewJeans POP-UP STORE in TOKYO “Merch”-Best Collection

April 26 – May 19

10 am – 9 pm

Shibuya 109 1F & B1F, 2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya

Free Admission (reservation necessary for certain times)

weverse-ticket.online

BLABLAHOSPITAL

April 1 – May 31

Credit: BLABLAHOSPITAL

Are you looking for a little more extraness in your wardrobe? BLABLAHOSPITAL is a Japanese indie brand with a unique punk vibe, selling one-of-a-kind handmade accessories or apparel. Every design is made with a passion for art and holds a lot of character and resembles a mixture of Harajuku style and punk. The store is located on the 0.5th floor of the popular mall La Foret in Harajuku. Since every piece is rather unique, you should get your hands on their pieces rather quickly before your personal favorite might be taken already.

La Foret Harajuku 0.5F, 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya

11 am – 8 pm/// 4 pm – 8pm (??? can’t confirm)

Free Admission

@blablahospital

oudmijin (Old Mijin) La Foret, accessories and stuff

April 1 – June 30

Credit: oudmijin

Does your wardrobe feel a little lifeless recently? Don’t worry, you can get your next artsy nature-featuring item at oudmijin on the 0.5th floor of La Foret Harajuku. They offer different self-made stickers, accessories and apparel. The items are lowkey in color but still have a lot more character than some of the bigger brands out there. The designs feature black-and-white drawings of animals and stylized parts of the body. See earrings, rings, bags or keychains bring nature to life in the urban environment and into your wardrobe.

La Foret Harajuku 0.5F, 1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya

4 pm – 8 pm

Free Admission

@oudmijin

Disney Manga Princess Cafe

April 26 – June 9

Credit: Disney

Disney has outstanding popularity around the world and is also beloved by a lot of people in Japan. So it is no wonder that sooner or later people started blending Japanese manga style and Disney, given that they’re related anyway. In the BOX cafe&space of Shibuya 109, you can find the Disney Manga Princess Cafe offering snacks in various sizes, drinks and goods like keychains, stirrers or can mirrors. Sparkle up and get your favorite Disney princess as a cute-looking anime character!

BOX cafe&space SHIBUYA109, 2-29-1 Dogenzaka, Shibuya

10:15 am – 8:30 pm

Reservation fee: ¥770 (recommended to get a spot, reservations at the venue or via call)

manga-p.ohmycafe.jp

Detective Conan Cafe

March 29 – July 21

Credit: Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan/Yomiuri TV/TMS 1996

The long-lasting cult anime Detective Conan has captured the hearts of many fans. Just at the right time after the recent release of the 27th movie “The Million-dollar Pentagram”, the franchise opened 10 Conan-themed pop-up cafes all over Japan. You can find 3 of them in Tokyo located in Shinjuku, Harajuku and Ikebukuro. The menus are carefully put together and offer a variety of meals and desserts to fit your taste. If you feel like taking something home, you can buy neat accessories like purses, acrylic stands or a special lunch box. If that has you hooked, come and reserve your spot now and get an exclusive sticker with each reservation.

BOX cafe&space Harajuku Alta store

3F 1-16-4 Jingumae, Shibuya

April 19 – June 30

10:30 am – 9 pm

BOX cafe&space Matsumotokiyoshi Ikebukuro Part2 store

4F 1 Chome-22-8 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima

April 5 – June 23

10 am – 9 pm

BOX cafe&space Shinjuku Mylord 1st store

7F 1-1-3 Nishishinjuku, Shinjuku

March 29 – July 21

11:20 am – 9:40 pm

Reservation fee: ¥715 (recommended to get a spot, reservations at the venue or via call)

conan-cafe.jp

Mezzo Piano Cafe

February 17 – May 19

Credit: mezzo piano

Celebrating their 35th anniversary, mezzo piano invites you to their kawaii pink pop-up cafe in Shinjuku Lumine Est. Even if the menu might look super sweet, they also offer savory meals like burger plates or salad sides. To satisfy the rather visual sweet tooth you can purchase cafe-exclusive merch items such as badges, keychains and pens. Come and reserve to get a priority entry.

Tokyo Lumine Est Shinjuku B1F, 3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku

11:10 am – 8:40 pm

Reservation fee: ¥660 (recommended to get a spot, reservations at the venue or via call)

mezzopiano.theme-cafe.jp

Star Wars Cafe

April 20 – June 9

Credit: Oh My Cafe, ™Lucasfilm Ltd.

Since the official Star Wars Day on May 4th is just a few days ago, you can show your affiliations to the franchise at this Star Wars pop-up cafe. You can extend your merchandise repertoire with out-of-this-world accessories or enrich your sense of flavor with odd-looking snacks like blue milk or C-3PO-bread. On top of the menu, they will exhibit pieces of art for the 25th anniversary of “The Phantom Menace” and goods featured in the Mandalorian. Come make a reservation now and dive into the world of Star Wars once again.

Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi Tower Yard 1F, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida

10 am – 9:50 pm

Reservation fee: ¥770 (recommended to get a spot, reservations at the venue or via call)

sw2024.ohmycafe.jp

ADA LAB TOKYO PRE-STORE

From April 21

Credit: ADA

If you are looking for a different experience than the usual fashion, merchandise or cafe op-ups, this one might be interesting for you. Especially if you are into any sort of plant keeping, aquariums or similar, we can personally recommend this one. The world-leading aqua-scaping brand ADA recently opened its ADA LAB PRE-STORE in Daimaru Tokyo. You can purchase items from their variety of high-quality aquarium products, extraordinary tropical plants or ready-made exhibits. If you’re interested in the art of making your living home decor, you can book one of their daily workshops online. On top of getting a glimpse at exotic plants, you can let your view wander off in their marvelous landscape-resembling aquariums and overwater paludariums. If you ever needed inspiration for a new kind of apartment decoration, ADA is your way to go.

Daimaru Tokyo Store 1F, 1-9-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda

10 am – 8 pm

Free Admission

adana.co.jp

