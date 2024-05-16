Tokyo Trends: Four Shoes for Tokyo Summer 2024 The 2000s comeback continues By Hanna Matsumoto

After a refreshing start to the year with Tokyo style trends flourishing, we expand on piecing together what you already have in your closet to maximize your wardrobe. Think spring adorned with lush floral, preppy and office siren looks, summer brings on a wide collection of shoes to complete the variety of aesthetics introduced in 2024. It might be to your surprise that some footwear may already be in your closet. Flats and kitten heels are making a comeback from the 2000s, and some Tokyo staples such as platforms and slip-on sneakers haven’t gone out of style––and won’t go out anytime soon. Tokyo is nonetheless a climate bound for ample walking within stylish streets, and here are four types of footwear to inspire your shoe rotation this summer.

Kitten Heels

The low heel in pointed and open toes is the favorite kind of heel this season. Working around both the office and the city, the kitten heel is an elevated alternative to your everyday sneakers and a comfortable alternative to pumps. These classic heels pair well with long stockings and crew socks alike; conventional and unconventional styles, and their endearing embellishments such as buckles and bows add that sophisticated touch to your look.

Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Slingback Pumps ¥8,900 | Aeyde Blue Iita Heels ¥60,500



Flats

Mesh and ballet flats are this summer’s go-to in complementing quiet luxury and coquette aesthetics, and they’re about to go beyond that. Ballet flats are back in style––and it’s far from the textbook satin and pink imagery. They come in patent, buckled, and ribboned, while their silhouette adds an amorous feel at the end of long scrunch or sheer socks, or simply bare. Flats walk in versatility, in we can’t dismiss the beloved Mary Janes, which never seem to go out of style as long as we’re under Tokyo skies.

Lio Mary Jane ¥63,800 | Anthropologie Campbell Floral Mesh Flats ¥27,900

Platforms

That brings us to platforms. The trend-setters of Tokyo know how to do platforms right––whether it’s Mary Janes, or chunky strap sandals fitted at the end of denim jeans. If we stray from the patent black leather that are quintessential Mary Jane platforms, albeit timeless, surprisingly plentiful in this city are Crocs. Far from the most ordinary form, spot these charm-studded platforms in all of their versions from stomp clogs to mega-heeled slides. Tokyo has some of the most decorated platform versions of Crocs, acclimated to both the monochromatic, casual and vibrant crowds.

Crush Jeweled Clog ¥16,500 | Charles & Keith Rubina Chunky Slingback Mary Jane ¥11,500

Sneakers

Adidas and Asics are the way to go this summer. The beloved Adidas Sambas ground casual outfits. Find the iconic Sambas, Gazelles and Campus shoes at most Adidas stores and pop-ups. Made right in Japan, Onitsuka Tiger features its own Asics, the Mexico 66. The sporty slip-on is a down-to-earth version of the Gel-Kayano, and adds a charming addition to casual aesthetics fit for a day out in the city.

Onitsuka Tiger Asics Mexico 66 ¥15,400 | Adidas Samba OG ¥15,400

