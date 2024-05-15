Rossi at Aoyama Grand Hotel Tokyo’s new authentic Italian trattoria By Arden Kreuzer

Trattoria Rossi, Tokyo’s newest dining hotspot, reopened on April 1, 2024. After undergoing renovations of both the space and the menu, Rossi now serves up classic Italian dishes with locally sourced ingredients from the finest producers.

The restaurant features a beautiful open kitchen, where the sounds and aromas create an authentic Italian atmosphere. Raised by an Italian father, I learned early on that the best Italian dishes contain no more than five ingredients. Instead, the quality of the ingredients and the attention to detail in preparation are the most important aspects of creating Italian cuisine.

A night at Rossi makes it clear that the chefs have embraced this lesson.

Highlights of the New Menu

As an appetizer, we try the mozzarella paired with seasonal yellow kiwi from Japan. Although not the traditional tomato, this unique pairing is equally delicious. Rossi’s buffalo mozzarella cheese, produced in Kisarazu, Chiba Prefecture, is paired with seasonal fruit from all over Japan, along with a refreshing salad.

Next up is a classic Italian appetizer, Fiori Di Zucca Ripieni (Zucchini blossoms stuffed with cheese). The flowers are lightly fried to perfection and topped with zest and seasoning.

The star of the show: For the main course, we have the Jinseki Wagyu Beef Bavette Bistecca with Bone Marrow. This dish consists of herb-roasted bone marrow topped with wagyu beef. The bovine beef bavette is sourced from Nakayama Farm in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, renowned for its Wagyu beef.

Not only is the food excellent down to the last detail, but the music is also specially curated to enhance the atmosphere. Selected by the sound design team Sound Couture, the playlist features a mix of Italian jazz, Japanese tracks from the ’70s and ’80s, and music from the current global jazz scene.

Next time you’re searching for an authentic Italian trattoria in Tokyo, look no further than Rossi at the Aoyama Grand Hotel.

Rossi

Aoyama Grand Hotel, 20F

2-14-4 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Monday – Sunday

5:30 pm – 10 pm

aoyamagrand.com

