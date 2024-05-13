The Roof and Lobby Bar A cozy panorama bar and an artistic cafe By Nick Gericke

The Roof is Ginza’s first rooftop bar focused on serving natural wines. Guests can enjoy an open view of Tokyo Tower, surrounded by greenery. Hidden by fern and olive hedges placed below eye level, you can grasp a view of the surrounding cityscape at a safe distance from its bustling nature. This unique rooftop oasis offers intimate seating and a private dining area divided by plants, as well as tables of various sizes for private gatherings. The menu includes biodynamic Champagne, rare orange wines, and original cocktails featuring wines and spirits from local wineries and distilleries. The Roof also offers selections from the Sophie at EDITION food menu. Seats are available depending on the weather and seasonally after April 6.

Credit: Tokyo EDITION Ginza Lobby Bar

Lobby Bar

The EDITION’s signature Lobby Bar is located in the heart of the hotel. It’s a warm and welcoming retreat for guests and locals from early in the morning until late at night. Surrounded by ivory upholstered armchairs and large sofas, the gold-toned bar is the perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee from local roasteries or pastries for a light breakfast takeout. The interior is designed with a traditional Japanese artistic touch. A Japanese folding screen from the early 20th century and a floor-to-ceiling lightbox panel decorate the elevator corridor and lobby area.

The newly opened luxury hotel Tokyo EDITION Ginza with its rooftop bars and restaurants will be the perfect place for escaping the summer heat with a refreshing drink in the elegant atmosphere of Ginza.

Tokyo EDITION Ginza also houses culinary hotspots such as Punch Room, Japan’s only bar focusing on punch cocktails and Sophie at EDITION, a brasserie working with Japanese ingredients.

These new eateries places bring a new generation of sustainability and wellness-focused luxury to the heart of one of Tokyo’s most desirable neighborhoods. Let go of your stress and enjoy a drink to the evening city panorama.

The Roof Opening Times:

Monday – Tuesday CLOSED

Wednesday – Friday 5 pm – 10 pm

Saturday – Sunday 12 pm – 10 pm

Lobby Bar Opening Times:

Open daily 8 am – 10 pm

Location

2-8-13 Ginza

