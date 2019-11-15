In Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen, career bad actor Gerard Butler employed heroics so preposterous they’d make Steven Seagal gag to save (1) the US president and (2) the leaders of the rest of the free world. This time his Secret Service super-agent must concentrate on saving his own ass when he is framed for an assassination attempt. To be fair, it’s the best of the three, but that’s faint praise indeed. Mostly it rips off The Fugitive and borrows the shaky politics of the TV series 24. It looks cheap, it’s no fun, and it’s so loud it kept waking me up. I’m looking forward to Butler Has Fallen. (121 min)