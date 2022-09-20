Our Metropolis Autumn Issue 2022 is out now! In this issue, we asked our writers to show us examples of love in the city and across Japan. From the hand-dug caves of Tochigi’s sake masters to the mountain trails a train ride away from Tokyo, discover this issue’s stories by picking up a magazine copy around Tokyo (locations in the link below) online.
Issue highlights:
Great Tokyo Date Spots |Dating, Dining & Dog Walking in the Capital
Ryoko Aosaki’s Guide to Tokyo Hiking | Top Autumn Trails to Explore
For the Love of Coffee | The Metropolis Editor’s Ultimate Guide to Coffee Shops Across Tokyo
Koenji Love | Honoring Koenji’s Counterculture Past by Embracing Newcomers
“Am I Hideous?” | The xx’s Oliver Sim on his solo debut, living with HIV and his BEAMS Japan Collaboration
Self Hate Self Love | Battling One’s Demons is Never Easy, But Embracing them Might be the Solution
Tokyo LoveHotels | Introducing LoveHo Selects
Found in Translation | Tackling Japanese Literature as a Couple — One Line at a Time
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Some of our favorite spots are:
Have a wonderful autumn season! Stay tuned for our Winter Issue 2022.
