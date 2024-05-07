Punch Room A classic British pub with a Japanese spin By Nick Gericke

Located in the new EDITION Hotel Ginza, Punch Room is the first bar in Japan to offer authentic punches. Punch originated as a seafarer’s drink and soon found its way into the lavish garden parties of the aristocracy.

Since its beginning punch was made using newly discovered ingredients from trading overseas. Tokyo’s new Punch Room is no different as it offers innovative drinks with Japanese ingredients, artfully showcasing Japan and highlighting local specialties.

Centered around the concept of 19th-century London private clubs the lounge channels the intimate mood of a classic London gentlemen’s club. Punch Room creates an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication by immersing guests in the rich tradition of punch cocktails with a Japanese twist.

The newly opened luxury hotel Tokyo EDITION Ginza with its rooftop bars and restaurants will be the perfect place for escaping the summer heat with a refreshing drink in the elegant atmosphere of Ginza.

Tokyo EDITION Ginza also houses culinary hotspots such as Sophie at EDITION, a brasserie working with Japanese ingredients and The Roof, a rooftop oasis and Ginza’s first bar focused on serving natural wines.

Punch Room at Tokyo EDITION Opening Times

Sunday – Monday CLOSED

Tuesday – Thursday: 6 pm – 12 am

Friday – Saturday: 6 pm – 2 am

Location

2-8-13 Ginza

Menu

See their official website for more information: Punch Room.