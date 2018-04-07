Cherry Blossom Fair

Tokyo International School will hold its Annual Cherry Blossom Fair on Saturday, April 21 from 11am – 3pm (rain or shine!). There will be a raffle with amazing prices, auctions, international food stalls, entertainment, arts & crafts, game booths and a bargain bazaar. TIS is easy to access by bus from Shinagawa or Shibuya and it’s just a 5 minute walk from Shirogane-Takanawadai Station.

Tokyo International School, 2-13-6 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-5484-1160

www.tokyois.com

Executive Fight Night

The eighth installment of Executive Fight Night returns to Tokyo at Grand Hyatt Tokyo on May 25. Watch amateur boxing enthusiasts from the business sector battle it out in a series of bouts. All proceeds go to helping the Shine On! Kids charity ­— a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other serious illnesses in Japan. A table for ten people is currently going for a discounted price of ¥350,000.

Embassy of Ecuador

The good folk at the Ecuador Embassy in Tokyo have an eye for art. Part of the embassy’s celebration of 100 years of relations between Ecuador and Japan is supporting a new exhibition at the Kasama Nichido Museum of Art titled “Ancient Civilizations of the Americas” which runs until May 20.

Kasama Nichidō Museum of Art, 978-4 Kasama, Ibaraki Prefecture, 309-1611

At the embassy itself you’ll find the latest work by talented artist Miguel Betancourt whose “Ecuador through my Dreams” is a collection of work made up of 33 works on paper which are grouped into five themes — Trees, Architecture, Landscape, Characters and Assemblies.

April 11 – 21

Embassy of Ecuador, 4-12-24, Nishiazabu, Minato-ku

Cooking Classes

Learn how to cook Japanese food with Best Living Japan and Ms. Yuki Suzuki. Yuki sensei was born in Aomori, but raised in the U.S. and the Netherlands. She shares her passion for cooking with expats and tourists from all over the world. In each class you will learn traditional but simple home cooking, and 10 core Japanese words that you need to know and can use in your daily shopping and cooking life in Japan. Attendees will also learn what is sold at local supermarkets and how to select and buy your ingredients.

April Class List:

Thursday, April 5 Karaage (Japanese fried chicken)

with green onion sauce

Friday, April 6 Curry rice using Japanese curry roux

Thursday, April 12 Hashed beef rice (Hayashi rice)

Friday, April 13 Temaki sushi (party food)

Each class usually has a main course, two side dishes and rice (some main dishes incorporate rice or a carb so you may learn one less side dish in this case). Come join us to meet new friends, learn new recipes and enjoy a relaxing lunch at the end of each class.

Best Living Japan Studio, 3-17-12 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku

Thursdays & Fridays, April 5, 6, 12 & 13 9:30am – 12:00pm

8,500 JPY/class + consumption tax (8%) + PayPal fee. *Discounts offered for multiple class sign ups.

www.bestlivingjapan.com/japanese-home-cooking-classes/

Spring Carnival

Aoba International School will hold their annual Spring Carnival on Saturday, April 21 from 10am – 3pm. Enjoy a variety of games and activities, sample food and drink from around the world and enter a raffle to win fabulous prizes!

Aoba International School, 7-5-1 Hikarigaoka, Nerima-ku, Tokyo

Tel: 03-6904-3102

www.japaninternationalschool.com

The Collective Market Pop-Up

Join us for a fun-filled, 2-day curated pop-up held at the brand new Best Living Studio. The Collective Market is a great place to shop for gifts, Japan-inspired jewelry, creative textile items for children and adults, home décor and beauty products. Children’s activities and a baby play area are available. We will showcase some of the best small businesses Tokyo has to offer. The event promises to be enjoyable for all ages.

Saturday, April 21 12:00pm – 8:00pm

Sunday, April 22 11:00am – 4:00pm

Best Living Japan Studio, 3-17-12 Minami Azabu, Minato-ku

bestlivingjapan.com

Best Living Japan provides Japan-specific lifestyle information for globally-minded families. We share activities, events and information that we believe is useful and fun for families living in Tokyo.

We are not “experts” on Tokyo; we are two moms who have lived in Japan for over 25 years. We are sharing what we love about Japan.