♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Venus cruises through your solar tenth house. High-end options appear in your career. Someone whose loyalty you count on gets stronger. Juno, goddess of support and intimacy, begins her path in your sector of international connections. The Sun combines with Mercury to spark your spirit. Watch for mid-week intensity. It’s positive, encouraging, and probably non-stop!

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Plenty of focus and drive for a relationship? Mars doubles down in your sexy seventh house. Your energies are well spent. The Sun, Mercury, and Vesta all ensure you get a return. Inspiration rises as the Sun and Mercury connect at the same degree. You can move from ideas to action in an instant. Mid-week, the stars boomerang with a shower of blessings to enjoy.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Single? The stars reward if you are your own best friend. If you’re in a relationship, it’s all about your partner. Mercury, the Sun, and Vesta in your seventh house put them in the spotlight. Either way, you’re doing the work. Bask in the reflected glory that seems to just show up. The Sun connects with Mercury for hot thoughts. There’s an intensity you can hum and soar with.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Cancers effuse a quiet form of authority that attracts others. They often see you as having the answer. Too much input, no time to log it in? Saturn makes a positive aspect to Chiron. These two stabilize environments as you help friends and colleagues. Cancer governs the domain of emotional healing. The Sun connects with Mercury. You may surprise with a direct approach.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Finding your schedule compressed? Like the Moon and the tides, interactions between planets reverberate on earth. A healing, stabilizing aspect occurs between Saturn and Chiron. The Sun and Mercury share the same zodiac degree. Connections make it seem like your thoughts are spilling over. Five star-based combinations ensure your week is an enterprising adventure.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

There may be questions to your story, but are you too busy to ponder? Star connections are brimming to keep you in a whirl. Saturn combines with Chiron to create a path forward. Healing and stabilizing are welcome benefits. Then the Sun and Mercury connect at the same degree. Somehow, life at home keeps you double-booked. Hold on to your schedule for updates.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The shift you’re going through is working. Conversation and local travel add to starlight as it comes through. Libra is ruled by Venus. Beauty is often sought after as autumn approaches winter. You lead the art pack at this point. The Sun connects with Mercury. If you have any interest in writing, sharing what’s on your mind, or meeting a neighbor, now’s the time.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

You work on many levels. You know this. Are you surprised when others don’t? Perhaps they can’t see what they don’t recognize. Yet you’re sharing the planet with them. This is a busy week, with constant starry interactions. The Sun connects with Mercury in your financial sector. If ever there were a time to stop mundane tasks and follow your hunches, it’s now.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Sagittarians are gifted with an inborn joy. If others bottom out, you feel you must pull them up. Give yourself the credit you deserve. Even if they don’t say it, you are a major force in their lives. ‘What would I do without you?’ is a sincere expression when it comes to greeting you. The Sun connects with Mercury in your sign. Take time out for yourself. Happy Birthday!

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

The planetary line-up glows to keep you on your toes. Beset with an overflow of details? The transiting Moon can make things seem emotional. The holiday rush is intense. You may be on top of things, but others’ swirling undercurrents could almost sink your schedule. The Sun connects with Mercury to make your wishes clear. Mid-week is a whirlwind with a positive spin.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Dreams drift in to remind you of what could be. Pluto and Venus in this sector of your chart merge beauty and power. You won’t have to put them on hold, as they come together for the holidays. Add a little aromatherapy to take yourself to another level. The Sun connects with Mercury to spice up conversations. You may discover a friend is actually a cinnamon hottie.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Finally, a week to call your own. Pre-holiday lights happen in the midst of your reverie. Dreams and career may seem to collide. The enjoyment is all yours. The Sun connects with Mercury. Life at home could include more energy – and opinions. You won’t mind, as your vote may hold the most weight. A healing occurs as you let yourself slip into the shared excitement.