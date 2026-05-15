Is There Hantavirus in Japan?

Short answer: Yes, hantaviruses have been present in Japan historically — primarily Seoul virus (SEOV) carried by rats — but Japan has reported zero confirmed human hantavirus cases in over 20 years, and the country is not currently experiencing an outbreak. The 2026 hantavirus situation making headlines involves the Andes virus aboard a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, not in Japan. Japan’s Ministry of Health has officially assessed the risk of domestic spread as low.

What Is Hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are a family of rodent-borne viruses that can cause two serious diseases in humans:

Hemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS) — found mostly in Europe and Asia

— found mostly in Europe and Asia Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) — found mostly in the Americas

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people most commonly get hantavirus by breathing in air contaminated with the urine, droppings, or saliva of infected rodents. Of all known hantaviruses, only the Andes virus, found in South America, is known to spread from person to person — and even then, only rarely.

Further reading: CDC – About Hantavirus

Has Hantavirus Ever Existed in Japan? The Historical Record

Yes. Japan has a documented but largely historical relationship with hantavirus, particularly Seoul virus (SEOV).

The Osaka Outbreaks (1960s)

Starting in 1960, epidemics of a then-unidentified febrile illness called “epidemic hemorrhagic fever” (EHF) appeared in the back alleys of Osaka. Decades later, serological analysis confirmed these were wild-rat-induced HFRS cases caused by Seoul virus. Two of the 1960s cases were fatal.

Further reading: Clemens R. Clement et al., “Wild Rats, Laboratory Rats, Pet Rats: Global Seoul Hantavirus Disease Revisited,” Viruses (2019) – PubMed Central

Laboratory Rat Outbreaks (1970s–1980s)

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Japan experienced recurrent SEOV outbreaks in medical research institutions caused by infected laboratory rats:

At Tohoku University Hospital in Sendai , 14 scientists developed serologically confirmed HFRS

, 14 scientists developed serologically confirmed HFRS In one animal facility at Tohoku University, 90% of 135 laboratory rats tested positive

tested positive At Wakayama Medical College, 88% of 117 laboratory rats were reportedly infected

The first SEOV isolation in Japan occurred in 1983, shortly after the virus’s initial discovery in South Korea in 1980.

Source: Clement et al. – Viruses (2019) | Seoul virus – Wikipedia

What About Today? Are Hantaviruses Still in Japanese Rodents?

Hantaviruses still circulate in some wild rodent populations in Japan, but active human disease has effectively disappeared.

A 2004 epizootiological study by Hokkaido University surveyed 1,221 rodents and insectivores across Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, and Kyushu (2000–2003). The findings:

Rodent Species Seropositive Rate Apodemus speciosus (large Japanese field mouse) 5/482 (1.0%) Rattus norvegicus (brown rat) 4/364 (1.1%) Rattus rattus (black rat) 3/45 (6.7%) Clethrionomys rufocanus (gray red-backed vole, Hokkaido) 7/197 (3.6%)

Genetic sequencing on a positive black rat from Hakodate showed 96% identity with the Seoul virus prototype strain. A separate survey of Japan Ground Self-Defense Force personnel on Hokkaido found 1 of 207 individuals with anti-hantavirus antibodies, suggesting rare exposure but not active disease.

Studies: Lokugamage et al., “Epizootiological and epidemiological study of hantavirus infection in Japan,” Microbiology and Immunology (2004) – PubMed | Kariwa et al., “A comparative epidemiological study of hantavirus infection in Japan and Far East Russia,” Japanese Journal of Veterinary Research (2007) – PubMed

The Key Statistic

According to peer-reviewed Japanese research: “No new HFRS cases have been officially reported over the past 20 years in Japan.”

Further reading: Kariwa et al. (2007)

The 2026 Hantavirus Outbreak: What’s Actually Happening?

The hantavirus news currently generating concern is not about Japan. Here are the facts:

A Dutch cruise ship, the MV Hondius , departed Ushuaia, Argentina on April 1, 2026

, departed Ushuaia, Argentina on Five days into the voyage, a 70-year-old passenger developed hantavirus symptoms and died on April 11

The World Health Organization (WHO) was notified on May 2, 2026

As of mid-May 2026, WHO has confirmed multiple cases linked to the ship, with three deaths reported

The virus involved is the Andes virus, native to Argentina and Chile

Sources: WHO – Disease Outbreak News, Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel | CDC – Hantavirus Current Situation

Japan’s Connection to the Outbreak

One Japanese national was aboard the MV Hondius. Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the individual disembarked at the Canary Islands and was transported to the United Kingdom on a UK-arranged charter flight for a 45-day health monitoring period based on WHO recommendations. As of the latest update, the individual was reported to be in good health.

What Japan’s Government Says About the Risk

On May 7, 2026, Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare released a formal risk assessment, based on an evaluation by the Japan Institute for Health Security, stating:

“Human-to-human transmission of the hantavirus has not been reported — except for certain strains of the virus — and transmission can be controlled through appropriate measures. Therefore, even if an infected passenger were to enter Japan, the likelihood of widespread, domestic person-to-person transmission is considered low.”

The ministry specifically confirmed there have been no confirmed hantavirus cases in Japan related to this outbreak.

Symptoms of Hantavirus Infection

If you’ve traveled to a region where hantavirus is endemic, the CDC lists these symptoms to watch for:

Early symptoms (1–8 weeks after exposure for HPS; 1–2 weeks for HFRS):

Fever

Severe muscle aches (especially in the thighs, hips, back, shoulders)

Headache

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Later symptoms of HPS (4–10 days after initial onset):

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Chest tightness as fluid accumulates in the lungs

The CDC notes that approximately 38% of people who develop HPS respiratory symptoms may die from the disease. For HFRS caused by Seoul virus (the strain historically present in Japan), the case fatality rate is less than 1% — significantly milder than Hantaan or Andes virus.

Source: CDC – About Hantavirus

Should Travelers to Japan Be Worried?

Based on official guidance from Japan’s health authorities, WHO, and CDC, the practical answer is no.

Reasons travel to Japan remains safe relative to hantavirus:

No active human cases of hantavirus have been reported in Japan in over 20 years Japan’s hantavirus risk assessment classifies domestic transmission risk as low The 2026 outbreak is geographically tied to a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, not Japan The Andes virus, the strain causing the current outbreak, does not circulate in Japan — its rodent hosts are South American Japan’s urban sanitation infrastructure and healthcare system make conditions for outbreaks unlikely

The CDC, for its part, has stated that the overall risk to the American public and travelers from the current outbreak remains extremely low.

Source: CDC – Hantavirus Current Situation

How to Prevent Hantavirus Exposure (Anywhere)

The CDC’s standard prevention guidance applies globally, including in Japan if you’ll be in rural areas, camping, or staying in older buildings:

Seal openings (pencil-width or larger) where rodents could enter

Store food in rodent-proof containers

Avoid contact with rodent urine, droppings, saliva, and nesting materials

When cleaning up rodent waste, ventilate the area, wear gloves, and disinfect with a bleach solution rather than sweeping or vacuuming dry material

Avoid touching live or dead wild rodents

Source: CDC – Hantavirus Prevention

Is there a hantavirus outbreak in Japan right now? No. Japan has reported no confirmed hantavirus cases tied to the 2026 outbreak and has had no new HFRS cases in over 20 years. Has Japan ever had hantavirus cases? Yes. Seoul virus caused outbreaks of “epidemic hemorrhagic fever” in Osaka in the 1960s and recurrent laboratory-rat-transmitted outbreaks in research institutions through the 1970s–1980s. Can hantavirus spread from person to person? For nearly all hantaviruses, no. The only documented exception is the Andes virus in South America, which has demonstrated rare person-to-person transmission. This is the strain involved in the 2026 cruise ship outbreak. Do Japanese rodents still carry hantavirus? Some wild rodents in Japan carry antibodies to Seoul-like and Puumala-like hantaviruses, particularly black rats in port cities and gray red-backed voles in Hokkaido. Active human disease, however, has not been documented in over two decades. Is it safe to travel to Japan in 2026? Yes. Japan’s Ministry of Health has officially assessed the domestic transmission risk as low, and no cases have been reported in the country.

Sources and Further Reading

Primary Government and Health Authority Sources:

Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature:

News and Reporting:

Last updated: May 15, 2026. This article is for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. For symptoms or possible exposure, consult a healthcare professional.

You might also be interested in reading: Japan Drugstore Guide: Cold and Flu Medicine

