Ukiyo: Creative Cuisine in Yoyogi-Uehara

Elevating Japanese ingredients into a sophisticated dining experience

By • May 18, 2026

A few steps from Yoyogi Uehara Station, spice and smoke linger inside a room of concrete and charcoal. A beveled, mirror-lined wall reflects the counter behind you.

The head chef, Akama, Canadian-born, works quietly. At the counter, owner and sommelier Takeuchi sets a low hum of ambient music and guides you through natural wines, sake and house-made non-alcoholic drinks.

The signature dish arrives in a smoky porcini dashi infused with spices from around the world. Lightly battered tempura-fried butterfish and rapeseed rest above the broth, savory with a faint bitter edge. Crisp whole potatoes follow, dipped in house-made mayonnaise scented with asazuke yuzu and cubeb pepper.

At the end, wash your hands to the scent of burning incense and candle smoke, replaying favorite bites. The space feels briefly protective like a cave. Outside, the world keeps moving. You step back onto the street carrying a little of the calm with you.

Photo Credit: Matthew Eisenhauer

Address: Cabo 1F, 1-32-3 Uehara, Shibuya-ku
1-minute walk from Yoyogi Uehara Station
Website: Ukiyo Official Website
Instagram: @ukiyo_tky

This article was adapted from the 2026 Spring Issue of Metropolis: “Drama.”

Categories: Dining Restaurants
Matthew Eisenhauer Avatar

Matthew Eisenhauer

Matt Eisenhauer (“eyes and hour”) has lived in Japan for over 20 years, sharing his love for Japanese food and culture through his blog. In 2015, he became co-owner of a restaurant in Aoyama, Tokyo, and has since been crafting Japan-inspired recipes to share what he learns. Matt is one of the most-read non-Japanese food bloggers, serving both the expat community in Japan and food lovers worldwide. Visit: https://www.eyesandhour.com/

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