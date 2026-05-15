The best shops in the city, with map links to find them

Quick answer: Where to buy Pokémon cards in Tokyo? The best places are Hareruya 2 Akihabara (the world’s largest Pokémon TCG specialty store), Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo in Ikebukuro (official store with exclusive cards), Mandarake in Nakano Broadway (cheap singles and vintage finds), Card Secret in Ikebukuro (graded cards and serious collectors), and Pokémon Center Shibuya (Shibuya-exclusive merch). Each shop specializes in something different — this guide breaks down what each is best for, with Google Maps links to every location.

The 5 Tokyo Neighborhoods for Pokémon Cards

Before diving into specific shops, know that Tokyo’s Pokémon card scene is concentrated in five districts:

Neighborhood Best For Akihabara Biggest selection, serious collectors, vintage cards Ikebukuro Official Pokémon Center, competitive play, balance of selection Nakano Cheap singles, vintage cards, less crowded Shibuya Exclusive Shibuya merch, design lab, tourist-friendly Shinjuku Convenient base — most shops are a short train ride away

🏆 The Best Pokémon Card Shops in Tokyo

1. Hareruya 2 Akihabara — The World’s Largest Pokémon TCG Store

Best for: Serious collectors, vintage cards, biggest single-store selection on the planet

This six-floor behemoth is the self-proclaimed largest Pokémon Card Game specialty store in the world, with an entire floor dedicated to vintage Japanese cards, another to current sets, and a free 88-seat play space.

Why it’s worth the visit:

Tax-free shopping for tourists (bring your passport)

English-supported digital inventory system — search the catalog and pick up in-store

An entire wall of PSA-graded slabs

Knowledgeable staff with conservative grading (B-grade cards are often a great value)

2-minute walk from JR Akihabara Station

Heads up: It gets crowded during peak hours and on weekends. Go on a weekday morning if you can.

📍 Address: 1 Chome-2-5 Sotokanda, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 101-0021 🕐 Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

2. Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo (Ikebukuro) — The Largest Official Center

Best for: Sealed booster boxes, official exclusives, families, and the full Pokémon experience

Located in Sunshine City’s ALPA shopping mall, this is Japan’s largest official Pokémon Center. While it isn’t a “singles” shop, it has a dedicated Pokémon Card Station with a play area, exclusive sealed products, promo cards, and accessories.

Why it’s worth the visit:

The world’s only Pokémon GO Lab

Exclusive Mega Tokyo–themed cards and merchandise (blue tags = Pokémon Center originals)

Pikachu Sweets takeout café next door

Tax-free for purchases over ¥5,500 with passport

Heads up: Singles are limited here. For collector cards, pair this stop with one of the specialty shops in Ikebukuro below.

📍 Address: 2F Sunshine City ALPA, 3-1-2 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo 🕐 Hours: 10:00 – 20:00 (follows Sunshine City hours) 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

3. Mandarake (Nakano Broadway) — Cheap Singles & Vintage Heaven

Best for: Affordable singles, vintage cards, hunting binders for hidden gems

The 2nd floor of Nakano Broadway houses a Mandarake branch packed with binders of cheap Pokémon cards — the spot for travelers who want to pick specific cards by hand rather than crack packs.

Why it’s worth the visit:

Binders of common, uncommon, and rare singles at fair prices

Vintage and out-of-print Japanese cards

Less touristy and less crowded than Akihabara

Nakano Broadway itself is a 4-floor otaku paradise — bring a few hours

Just 5 minutes from Shinjuku by train

📍 Address: 2F Nakano Broadway, 5-52-15 Nakano, Nakano-ku, Tokyo 164-0001 🕐 Hours: 12:00 – 20:00 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

4. Card Secret (Ikebukuro) — Graded Cards & Competitive Play

Best for: PSA-graded cards, Japanese-exclusive cards, friendly atmosphere for tournaments

A favorite among collectors for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly multilingual staff, and impressive selection of PSA-graded and Japanese-exclusive cards. Players range from beginners making their tournament debut here to City League winners.

Why it’s worth the visit:

Multinational staff — minimal language barrier

Strong selection of retro blister packs and collector’s boxes

Regular tournaments and free play tables

Easy to find — look for the big purple sign

Less hectic than Akihabara shops

📍 Address: 1 Chome-2-1 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 170-0013 (Maruchu Building 4F) 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

5. Pokémon Center Shibuya — Style, Exclusives & Mewtwo

Best for: Shibuya-exclusive cards, design lab merch, easy tourist access

Located in Shibuya PARCO, this center is greeted by a striking animatronic Mewtwo encased in glass and features graffiti-style artwork by artist Number-D. It carries Shibuya-exclusive cards, urban streetwear collaborations, and offers the Pokémon Design Lab where you can create custom shirts.

Why it’s worth the visit:

Shibuya Pikachu exclusive cards

5-minute walk from JR Shibuya Station (Hachiko Exit)

Open until 21:00 — latest hours of any Pokémon Center in Tokyo

Custom merch via the Design Lab

Heads up: The Design Lab can have hour-plus waits — visit it first if interested.

📍 Address: 6F Shibuya PARCO, 15-1 Udagawa-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-8377 🕐 Hours: 10:00 – 21:00 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

6. Pokémon Center Tokyo DX & Pokémon Café (Nihonbashi)

Best for: The full Pokémon Café experience plus exclusive cards in one location

This is the only Pokémon Center in Tokyo with a sit-down Pokémon Café attached. Both the store and café offer exclusive merchandise and cards you won’t find elsewhere.

Why it’s worth the visit:

Combined café + store experience

Exclusive Tokyo DX promo cards

Right next to a Nintendo Tokyo store — easy double-stop

Tax-free with a passport of a purchase over ¥5,500

Heads up: Café reservations open 30 days in advance and sell out within minutes. Set a reminder.

📍 Address: 5F Nihonbashi Takashimaya S.C. East Building, 2-11-2 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

7. Pokémon Center Skytree Town (Sumida)

Best for: Skytree-exclusive Pokémon cards, dramatic photo ops, families

The suspended Rayquaza statue is reason enough to visit. This location offers expanded Pokémon-themed snacks, bento boxes, and seasonal treats alongside Skytree-exclusive cards.

📍 Address: 4F East Yard, Tokyo Skytree Town Solamachi, 1-1-2 Oshiage, Sumida-ku, Tokyo 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

8. Big Magic (Ikebukuro & Akihabara)

Best for: Competitive prices on singles, user-friendly digital inventory

A staple in Tokyo’s TCG community. Big Magic is known for competitive pricing and an inventory search system that supports both English and Japanese. The Ikebukuro and Akihabara branches are the largest.

📍 Big Magic Ikebukuro: 1 Chome, Higashiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

📍 Big Magic Akihabara: Sotokanda, Chiyoda City, Tokyo 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

9. Dragonstar (Ikebukuro) — The Hidden Gym

Best for: Competitive players, “regulars” atmosphere, deep singles inventory

Easy to miss because there’s no street-level sign. Once inside, it’s one of the most respected gyms in Ikebukuro — strong tournament players congregate here regularly, but the community is welcoming to newcomers.

📍 Address: 5F Okayasuen Building, 1 Chome-13-10 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 170-0013 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

10. Card Kingdom (Akihabara & Shibuya)

Best for: Convenient locations, broad selection, multiple branches

Card Kingdom has branches across Tokyo and a solid mix of singles and sealed products. Prices can carry a small premium versus shops like Hareruya 2, but locations are convenient.

🗺️ Card Kingdom Akihabara — Google Maps 🗺️ Card Kingdom Shibuya — Google Maps

11. Bokura no Card Shop (Ikebukuro) — Friendly Community

Best for: New players, mixed-rarity stock, frequent sales

A smaller shop with about 6 showcases of well-curated singles. Regularly runs sales on high-rarity cards (check their Twitter before going). Welcoming to junior and senior players.

📍 Address: 4F, 1 Chome-23-9 Higashiikebukuro, Toshima City, Tokyo 170-0013 🗺️ Open in Google Maps

🛒 Where to Buy Pokémon Cards on the Cheap (Non-Specialty Shops)

If you don’t need to visit a dedicated card shop, here’s where regular Tokyo retailers stock Pokémon cards:

7-Eleven and Convenience Stores

Most 7-Eleven locations stock booster packs of the current series at the counter — usually with a 2-pack-per-person limit (some are more relaxed). Best for: Casual fun, latest set, retail prices.

Bic Camera / Yodobashi Camera Akihabara

The big electronics stores stock Pokémon cards alongside other goods, often at MSRP. Bic Camera in Akihabara is a confirmed reliable spot. Best for: Latest releases, no premium pricing. 🗺️ Yodobashi Camera Akihabara — Google Maps

Toys “R” Us Japan

Almost every Toys “R” Us in Japan sells Pokémon cards. Best for: Families, retail prices, structure decks.

Yellow Submarine

A hobby chain with TCG stock across multiple Tokyo branches. Best for: Mixed singles, occasional finds.

BOOKOFF

Used-goods chain with a varying Pokémon card section depending on location. The Ikebukuro Sunshine City–area branch in Humax Pavilion has dig-bins worth a look — but check card conditions carefully before buying.

Pokémon Card Vending Machines

You’ll see these in Akihabara and Nakano Broadway, often running 24 hours. Warning: They’re fun but a money pit. You will almost certainly not pull your chase card from one. Most local guides recommend skipping them.

✈️ Pokémon Cards at the Airport (Last-Minute Buys)

The Pokémon Store at Narita Airport is now located in Terminal 1 (moved from Terminal 2 on January 27, 2025). Good for last-minute booster boxes and souvenir promos — selection is limited compared to city stores, so don’t rely on this as your main stop.

💡 Pokémon Card Shopping Tips for Tokyo

Bring your passport for tax-free shopping

Most major specialty shops and all official Pokémon Centers offer a tax-free (10% off) for tourists when you spend over ¥5,500. Bring your physical passport — digital copies don’t count.

Cash is still useful

While most stores take credit cards, smaller independent shops or high-value vintage transactions may be cash-only. Carry yen for backup.

Buy what you see — inventory moves fast

Tokyo card shops, especially on weekends, see rapid turnover. If you spot a card you want at a fair price, take it — it may not be there in an hour.

Bring card sleeves

Many of the best shops sell singles “loose”. Protect them on the spot before they end up creased in your bag.

Japanese cards stay in Japanese

A surprising number of travelers don’t realize this: cards bought in Japan are printed in Japanese only. For competitive play, the official Pokémon TCG rules require all cards in a deck to be in the language of the region you’re playing in, so Japanese cards can’t be used in tournaments outside Japan. They’re still 100% legitimate for collecting.

Useful Japanese phrase

“Pokémon card arimasu ka?” (ポケモンカードありますか?) — “Do you have Pokémon cards?”

Watch grading abbreviations

Japanese card shops grade with letters: S = Mint, A = Near Mint, B = Played. B-grade cards from reputable shops like Hareruya 2 can be excellent value.

Time your visit

Weekday mornings = empty shops + relaxed browsing. Weekends and right after a new set drops = chaos. New sets are released on Fridays in Japan.

🗺️ Suggested 1-Day Pokémon Card Route in Tokyo

If you only have one day, this is the most efficient circuit:

Morning (10:00): Start at Hareruya 2 Akihabara — biggest selection, beat the crowds.

Lunch (12:30): Walk through Akihabara → grab lunch → swing by Big Magic or Card Kingdom Akihabara for a price comparison.

Afternoon (14:00): Train to Ikebukuro → hit Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo for officials → then Card Secret and Bokura no Card Shop for singles.

Evening (17:30): If time permits, train to Shibuya → Pokémon Center Shibuya for exclusives → dinner.

Bonus (any day): Schedule a half-day for Nakano Broadway if you’re hunting cheap vintage singles — it deserves its own trip.

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Pokémon card shop in Tokyo?

Hareruya 2 Akihabara is widely considered the best overall. It’s the largest Pokémon TCG specialty store in the world, with six floors of cards, tax-free shopping, English inventory search, and an extensive vintage selection.

Where can I buy cheap Pokémon cards in Tokyo?

The cheapest singles in Tokyo are at Mandarake in Nakano Broadway (binders of common-to-rare singles), BOOKOFF locations, and 7-Eleven booster packs at retail price. For the best per-card value, hunt in Mandarake’s binders.

Are Pokémon cards cheaper in Japan?

Generally, yes for Japanese-printed cards, especially newer releases. They’re often 30–50% cheaper than equivalent English cards bought overseas. However, ultra-rare and graded vintage Japanese cards can match or exceed Western prices because Japan is the largest collector market.

Can I use Japanese Pokémon cards in tournaments?

Officially, the Pokémon Company restricts tournament play to cards in your local region’s language. Japanese cards bought in Tokyo are not legal for sanctioned tournaments outside Japan — they’re for collection, casual play, or play in Japan only.

Is Pokémon Center Mega Tokyo or Shibuya better?

Mega Tokyo is bigger, has more exclusives, includes the Pokémon Card Station and Pokémon GO Lab, and feels more immersive. Shibuya is smaller and more stylish, with exclusive Shibuya-themed cards, the Design Lab for custom merch, and longer hours (until 9pm). Most collectors prefer Mega Tokyo; design-conscious shoppers prefer Shibuya.

Do Tokyo Pokémon shops offer tax-free shopping?

Yes. Most specialty shops (Hareruya 2, Card Secret) and all official Pokémon Centers offer tax-free shopping for tourists who spend over ¥5,500 in a single transaction. You must show your physical passport at checkout.

What time do Pokémon card shops open in Tokyo?

Most specialty shops open between 10am and 12pm and close between 8pm and 10pm. Hareruya 2 has the most generous hours (10am–10pm). Mandarake at Nakano Broadway opens later (12pm).

Can I sell Pokémon cards in Tokyo?

Yes. Shops like Hareruya 2 buy cards at trade desks. However, selling cards in Japan requires a Japanese address and government-issued ID (residence card or driver’s license). Tourists generally cannot sell cards.

Are there Pokémon card vending machines in Tokyo?

Yes. You’ll see them throughout Akihabara, Nakano Broadway, and Ikebukuro, including 24-hour machines. They’re entertaining but a poor value compared to buying singles directly. Most local collectors recommend skipping them.

Where do Tokyo locals buy Pokémon cards?

For singles: Hareruya 2 (Akihabara) or Card Secret / Dragonstar (Ikebukuro).

Best for sealed cards: Big Magic or convenience stores at MSRP. For vintage bargains: Mandarake at Nakano Broadway. Locals generally avoid Pokémon Centers for singles (premium prices) but visit for exclusives.

How early do new Pokémon sets release in Japan vs. the West?

Japanese sets typically release 6–9 months ahead of their English counterparts. This is one of the main reasons international collectors visit Tokyo — to access cards months before they appear elsewhere.

Is Akihabara or Ikebukuro better for Pokémon cards?

Akihabara has the biggest single store (Hareruya 2) and the most vintage selection. Ikebukuro has more variety in mid-sized shops, the largest official Pokémon Center, and the best tournament/play scene. Serious collectors typically prefer Akihabara; players prefer Ikebukuro.