At the root of Auberge TOKITO cuisine is a sustainable way of thinking of appreciation and respect for the people, materials, and even the soil, and using these blessings not only for Japan but for the world and the future. The cuisine refers to what is on the plate as well as the philosophies and stories behind it, the tableware and setting, and the surrounding region and environment that the chefs take into consideration as they assemble the course menu with their outstanding skills and rich experience in Japan and abroad. Rather than the existing kind of luxury featuring expensive ingredients and high-grade tableware, Auberge TOKITO makes the following seven promises to offer a truly rich and priceless dining experience.

The shokubo dining room is the essence of Auberge TOKITO, with counter seats (10 seats) where guests can see the chefs’ work up close, hall seats (20 seats) overlooking the well- maintained courtyard, and private rooms (3 rooms with 4 seats each) ideal for a wide range of purposes such as private parties, business, and ceremonial occasions.

The aesthetic world of tea spreads out beyond the wooden door of the teahouse hidden away in the garden. Under the supervision of Saboe in Nakameguro, Tokyo, the team has created a new, modern interpretation of Japanese tea culture, which has evolved in various ways depending on the region, customs, eras, and recipes in a space woven with the harmony of yin and yang. Here, guests can experience peace and enjoy wabi-sabi transience and imperfection.

The four shukubo guest rooms appearing at the end of the stone pavement and rock garden offer the ultimate relaxation unique to a lodging facility where the focus is on mental and physical recovery and all services are provided by our chefs. Our spacious 106-square-meter guest rooms, where guests spend the most time during their stay, are each appointed with a living room, bedroom, bathroom with an open-air bath with free-flowing hot springs pumped from 1,300 meters underground, spa treatment bed, and kitchenette (Grand Opening Commemorative Package from 342,250 yen for two guests with dinner, breakfast, and tax and service charge included).