Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks three talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Artist: ALIENS WORLD WIDE

LoveHo says:

When it comes to extraterrestrial beings, Aliens World Wide is the first thing that springs to mind. The founder and designer Arian has as much knowledge of the physical/digital art world as he does of the astro space. It is no surprise that he would create a brand called Aliens World Wide. Through art and music, Arian’s creations provide a vast and extensive outlook on what the universe entails, earth and friendly aliens alike.

Biography:

Aliens World Wide, Aliens, in the third person, like the ones coming to Earth are interested in “us” for our culture. Earth Gang, is unique. We make dope ass music and make dope ass art and put it on walls and our women are beautiful and we have cool shit to offer. We really have this view of ourselves like, why would aliens want to visit us? Like we are some useless, uninteresting thing. We are like mythical creatures, humans do some wild shit; we have the ability to create and destroy instantaneously. Something that not everything can do, or wants to do.

Aliens World Wide, recognizes that we are sapiens here full of life, that we are too a part of the unique circle within the cosmic civilizations out there, and we too are on Earth walking amongst everyone.

Aliens World Wide by Arian Rock.

Message from ALIENS WORLD WIDE:

“That there be a permanent ban of the weaponization of space, for the targeting of any objects of extra terrestrial origin. That there be a full and complete study of classified technologies connected to this subject. To see how they can be properly declassified and applied for peaceful energy generation. So that the world can get off of fossil fuels in enough time to prevent greater ecosystem damage, or another looming energy crisis that is sure to sweep the earth in the coming decade.

This is a matter of the most pressing importance. It has been ridiculed, yes. We can establish that this subject is real and has significance for the human future.

I ask all of you who are listening to support a ban on weaponizing space, since we are sharing space with other life forms. And, that we move quickly as a people to understand that this is the end of the childhood of the human race, it is time for us to become mature adults, within the cosmic civilizations out there…”

For more: Instagram

Brand: RECESSION STUDIOS

LoveHo says:

When Recession Studios did a popup at Tokyo Love Hotels, the first thing we noticed was the welcoming, open, and mind stature of the founder himself. As we saw the garments go on the rack, we noticed the immense quality and design put into each piece. We wanted to buy the whole collection! The designs are innovative, comfortable, and simply put cool. We believe Recession Studios deserves recognition and have no doubt that they’ll reach far.

Biography:

THE IDEA OF BUILDING A BRAND THAT IS FAR AND SAFE FROM ERRATIC CHANGES IN TRENDS AND SEASONS FOCUSING FURTHER ON HOW WE CAN INTRODUCE NEW MATERIALS, PATTERNS AND SHAPES.

Message from RECESSION STUDIOS:

“I’ve gotta be me”

For more: Instagram

Artist: Tymen Visser

LoveHo says:

With a constant output of new projects, Tymen stands as a limitlessly inspirational source. Be it paintings, rugs, installations, or digital art, Tymen has a signature style that defines pop art. With his witty observations of everyday life in Japan, mixed with Netherlander roots, Tymen creates somewhat of an iconic and unique standpoint that we feel caters to both the Japanese, as well as the international community.

Biography:

Tymen Visser (1984）Born in The Netherlands.Based in Tokyo.

Through his paintings, Visser seeks to ‘liberate the icon, leaving only the essentials’ and says that making art has always been his way of showing appreciation of the world around him. He is generally inspired by everyday life.

Having spent several years traveling to and from Japan, Visser set up base in Tokyo in December 2010 The past 13 years have been highly influential on a personal as well as artistic basis – his techniques, concepts, materials and styles have been heavily inspired by the dynamic surroundings of this vibrant city, country and the people who live in it.

Message from Tymen Visser:

“After so many years of living here, I’m still not tired of exploring Japan.

Have fun, smile and be polite.

Good traveling tip: get a translator app with camera functionality”

For more: Instagram