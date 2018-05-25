2018 Beer Special

Devil Craft

DevilCraft has become the go-to place for Chicago-style deep dish pizza in Tokyo with quality ingredients and a fresh homemade style. The brewpub has expanded to three locations, including the newest Gotanda branch. DevilCraft is a place to relax over a pint — especially during Happy Hour at Gotanda where you’ll receive a ¥100 discount off pints and half pints Tues – Fri (5pm – 7pm) and Sat & Sun (3pm – 6pm). Monday also sees Super Happy Hours (5pm – 7pm) where pints are ¥200 off and half pints are ¥100 yen off. With a selection of 20 taps of U.S. and Japanese craft beer — they even have 11 rotating taps of original, small-batch DevilCraft brews — a casual afternoon can quickly turn into a long night.

9F Seijitsu Bldg

2-7-8 Nishigotanda, Shinagawa-ku

Tel: 03-6421-7788

Mon – Fri 5pm – 11pm, Sat 3pm – 11pm, Sun 3pm – 10pm

www.devilcraft.jp

Dubliners’



Opened in 1995, Dubliners’ is a Tokyo institution. Since opening its doors in Shinjuku, Dubliners’ has established a chain of authentic Irish pubs around town, with locations in Shibuya, Shinagawa, Ikebukuro and Akasaka. There is no better place to gulp down a pint of Guinness than in an Irish pub, and in Tokyo, Dubliners’ is the best place to get the black stuff — Dubliners’ Shinjuku has clocked the highest annual Guinness sale in Japan, every year for the last 22 years. At happy hour, a pint of Guinness is ¥900 instead of the usual ¥1,100 (check online for times at individual branches). And once a month, Dubliners’ celebrates ¥500 pint days when pints of Kilkenny and Guinness are half off — the next one is on Wednesday, June 13. Add Dubliners’ on LINE and receive your first pint for ¥500.

2F Dogenzaka Center Bldg

2-29-8 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

Tel: 03-5459-1736

Mon – Fri 3pm – 11pm, Sat 12pm – 11:30pm, Sun & hols 12pm – 11pm

Email: sali6581@sapporo-lion.co.jp

www.dubliners.jp

Peter Cole

A lot of Japanese bars try to imitate Irish and English pubs, but few manage to truly recreate that spirit. Irish Pub Peter Cole, located near Nishi-Shinjuku-Gochome Station, is the sport for an authentic pub atmosphere where you can drink, eat or catch a football game. The bar takes the art of serving the perfect pint seriously. Guinness is, of course, the star of the menu, but you can also enjoy a Brooklyn Lager (¥800) brewed in a wooden barrel for the full traditional craft beer experience and flavor. All pubs serve dinner and Peter Cole is no exception. Homemade fish and chips battered in Guinness (¥700 & ¥1,200 for large) is on offer as well as a one-pound steak (¥2,280) for big eaters. The bar offers an all-you-can-drink special, which includes Guinness, for ¥4,500. Bring the Metropolis ad and get your first 1/2 pint for free. Only one person per ad.

A 1F APA Hotel & Resort Nishi-shinjuku-Gochome-Eki Tower

Opening hours: 7am – 10am, 11:30am – 3pm,

3pm – Midnight

Tel: 03-6276-0035

TRUNK(Kitchen)

Enjoy a summertime beer terrace in the trendy neighborhood between Shibuya and Harajuku at TRUNK(HOTEL). Alongside its regular menu, restaurant TRUNK(KITCHEN) will be offering an assortment of Baird Beers, which uses hops from Numazu, Shizuoka, and other quality Japanese craft beers until the end of August. A 100 minute option for free-flowing Ageuma Organic Lager cocktails will also be available. The terrace’s ¥6,800 dinner course meal will serve homemade cajun potato chips, menchi-katsu on a skillet and roasted vegetables over a granola salad, alongside a choice of three craft beers and free-flowing lager cocktails. The course is reserved for two party groups and is available for up to four people.

5-31 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Breakfast: 7am-10am (L.O. 9.30am); Brunch: 7am – 3:30pm (L.O. 2.30pm); Lunch: 11am – 3:30pm (L.O. 2.30pm); Dinner: 6pm – 11pm (L.O. 10pm)

Beer Terrace Course is only available during dinner

Tel: 03-5766-3202

trunk-hotel.com/kitchen

T.Y. Harbor

Located by the Tennoz Canal, T.Y.HARBOR is the oldest independent brewery in Tokyo. Since 1997, it’s been producing original craft ales, which are only served at affiliated restaurants. The lineup includes Pale Ale, balancing the bitterness of Cascade hops with fruitiness, as well as Amber, Wheat, IPA and Imperial Stout. T.Y.HARBOR also experiments with monthly “Seasonal Brew” beers. Past brews include sakura-infused ales and pumpkin beers. At the T.Y.HARBOR restaurant next to the brewery, visitors can sip on craft beer while munching on Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, New York Chicken Wings, and BBQ Ribs, and enjoy terrace seating with a view of Tokyo Bay. Part of the TYSONS & COMPANY stable, with 11 restaurants and cafes, T.Y.HARBOR beers are available at locations including Aoyama CRISTA, Harajuku SMOKEHOUSE, Daikanyama IVY PLACE and others.



2-1-3 Higashi-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku

Lunch Mon-Fri 11:30am – 2pm L.O. Sat, Sun,

Hol 11:30am – 3pmL.O. Dinner 5:30pm – 10pm L.O.

www.tysons.jp/tyharbor/en

Get your summer beer on and drink away the humidity.