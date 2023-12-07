Patisserie & Cafe Delimo Azabudai Hills The East India Company and Japan's Artisanal Harmony By Metropolis

In a world where traditions intertwine and flavors paint stories, The East India Company rekindles a historic connection with Japan, creating an artistic symphony that transcends time. Celebrating their storied past, the iconic company, renowned for fostering trade and diplomacy with Great Britain since 1613, unveils a contemporary collaboration with Japanese Pâtissier & Chocolatier Kazuaki Eguchi this winter in Tokyo.

The company’s Tea Master, Lalith Lenadora, visited Japan to join fellow artisan Eguchi for the opening of “Patisserie & Cafe Delimo Azabudai Hills“. A Symphony in Sips: Exclusive Blends Unveiled The heart of this artistic alliance beats in each exclusive blend. “Gift to the Chocolatier” is a sensory masterpiece, marrying the earthiness of organic roasted cacao husks with the elegance of high-altitude black tea. It creates a dance of flavors elevated by Taiwanese oolong and a touch of orange essence.

“Orange Candy Memories” narrates a sweet tale inspired by childhood reminiscences, infusing honeybush from South Africa’s Eastern Cape with a hint of citrus, evoking the nostalgic essence of orange candy shared between artisans.

“Darjeeling Dreams” is a delicate blend of second-flush black tea, organic cocoa husk, and the opulence of lychee and citrus. This tea transcends boundaries, embracing both the warmth of Darjeeling and the allure of chocolate.