Fitness Special 2018

GOLD’S GYM

December is filled with parties and food. It makes for a perfect month of celebration, but when January starts, it’s time to turn over a new leaf and start burning off that holiday padding. With a network of over 700 gyms in 30 countries, Gold’s Gym has become synonymous with weight training. And with 80 locations across Japan—including in Shibuya, Omotesando, and Ginza—the global favorite fits perfectly into your schedule. Most are open from early in the morning until late night—and Harajuku, Oimachi, Ginza, Gyotoku, Atsugi, and Omiya are open 24 hours—so you can train stress-free anytime. A variety of traditional and modern equipment is available, all suitable for both beginners and experienced lifters. Plus, the Japanese locations carry as many free weights as you’d find in any U.S. gym. Make a fresh start in 2019 with the help of Gold’s Gym!

Special offer

Drop-in session only ¥1,080 for Metropolis readers (one per person, ID required (Passport only) valid until Jan 31, 2019. Available only at the Harajuku branch)

* Inside shoes required

Gold’s Gym Harajuku: 4F/3F/B2F Velox Bldg,

6-31-17 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Meiji-Jingumae & Harajuku

Tel: 03-5766-3131

24h, closed Sun 8pm-Mon 7am and every third Mon

www.goldsgym.jp

MAGAGYM

At MagaGym, you can learn Krav Maga, the renowned self-defense system developed by the Israeli military that has become so popular that it’s used by the FBI and SWAT teams across America. MagaGym’s highly skilled black belt instructors will teach you how to defend yourself in a calm and focused way, through intense and oftentimes fun training programs. Krav Maga is built around our body’s natural human reflexes, and teaches students of all ages, genders, and body types to defend themselves in real-world situations. MagaGym’s fitness curriculum also incorporates heavy bag workouts and trunk training TRX exercises, which are great for keeping fit. So if you’re looking to change your body and change your life, visit MagaGym, with locations three minutes from Roppongi Station and four minutes from Akasaka or Akasaka-Mitsuke Station.

Special offer

¥1,080 discount on all memberships for ladies

Free admission (reg. ¥10,800) for Metropolis readers (valid until Feb 2019)

Prices

Standard: ¥14,500/month (14 days per month)

Light: ¥11,500/month (5 days per month)

Daytime: (Mon-Fri) ¥9,500/month

Each course has up to 2 classes per day

*Tax not included

4F Arrow Bldg, 3-14-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Akasaka HM Bldg. B1F, 3-7-13 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Tel: 03-6432-9794

Mon-Fri 10:30am-10:30pm, Sat & Sun 9:30am-3:30pm

Roppongi & Akasaka

info@magagym.com

www.magagym.com/en

MUSE DERMATOLOGY & PAIN CLINIC

Looking to give your skin a life-changing boost? Visit Muse Dermatology and Pain Clinic, just a 4-minute walk from Musashi Urawa Station on the JR Musashino and Saikyo lines. The clinic’s expert staff begins with a personal consultation to determine the best course of treatment among their wide-ranging procedures that include advanced laser treatment, infusion therapy and injection-based anti-aging treatment. The clinic’s multi-lingual staff warmly welcomes foreign patients especially. In addition to their advanced topical treatments, the clinic also offers state-of-the-art body contouring, allowing patients to truly achieve their desired aesthetic through a combination of treatments and personal training.

Special offers

Buy one 60-min personal training session (¥6,000), get one free!

Buy one Coolsculpting treatment and get three ALA (Alpha Lipoic Acid) treatments free. You save ¥24,000!



7-2-1 Bessho, Minami-ku, Saitama-shi

Musashi Urawa

Tel: 048-866-4112

9:30am – 1pm, 3pm – 7pm (closed Thu & Sun)

www.musashiurawa.jp/hifuka/en