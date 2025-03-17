English-Speaking Physiotherapy and Chiropractic Services in Tokyo A useful guide to getting support for physical recovery By Naomi Judge

Proper care for mobility, injury recovery, and pain management is essential for maintaining an active lifestyle. Physiotherapy and chiropractic treatments offer effective solutions, whether you need rehabilitation, posture correction, or overall physical wellness support. This guide provides an overview of physiotherapy and chiropractic services available in Tokyo, helping you explore appropriate options for your health and wellness.

Club360 – Physiotherapy & Sports Massage

Founded in 2013 by Australian business partners Nathan and Sam, Club360 is a comprehensive fitness center that offers a variety of services such as fitness classes, personal training, physiotherapy, massage therapy and nutrition counseling to help individuals reach their wellness goals. With programs run by a team of Experienced and qualified professionals run programs committed to helping clients achieve the best version of their health, both physically and mentally.

They have two facilities, with the larger one located in Higashiazabu (near Tokyo Tower) featuring a full-size boxing ring, fitness area, and sports massage room. While their boutique-style training facility in Motoazabu (near Roppongi Hills) is smaller, it still provides personal training, group fitness classes, physiotherapy, boxing, and massage therapy. Members can choose from a variety of pricing plans, including single and multi-session fitness/therapy packages, open gym passes and children’s fitness boot camps. Those who would like to make enquiries or book free trials can use the online contact form; alternatively, members can make direct bookings for services via the booking page. Please note this facility does not accept National Health Insurance.

📍BY THE TOWER: The Belgravia B1, 1-8-4 Higashiazabu, Minato-ku

⏰ Hours: Mon—Fri: 6:15am—9pm, Sat & Sun: 6:15am—6pm

📍BY THE HILLS: Cma3 Building B1, 3-1-35 Motoazabu, Minato-ku

⏰ Hours: Mon—Fri: 6:30am—9pm, Sat: 6:30am—6pm, Sun: 7am—7pm

📞 TEL: +81 (03) 6434-9667

🌐 Website: club360.jp

📧 Email: info@club360.jp

Tokyo Physio

Led by a team of experienced and internationally-trained physiotherapists, Tokyo Physio provides top-quality physiotherapy to meet most rehabilitation and recovery needs. Specializing in areas such as the spine, pelvis, knees, shoulders and ankles, they treat a wide range of conditions including sports injuries, post-surgery rehabilitation, lower back and neck pain, women’s health, and pediatric physiotherapy. In addition to their robust team of industry leaders, the clinic has a range of specially selected equipment to offer accurate pathways for testing and rehabilitation. While the clinic does not accept Japanese national health insurance, they do accept all major insurance plans with direct billing agreements made available on a case-by-case basis. The clinic is open seven days a week. Make an appointment via phone, WhatsApp, email, or the online booking system.

Chiro Care Japan

Formerly known as Active Ageing Chiropractic, Chiro Care Japan is an English-language friendly institution that offers high-quality treatment and services by a board of U.S.-certified chiropractors. They provide treatment for a number of different concerns such as neck and shoulder pain, pre and post-natal care, lower back pain and posture. Driven by a mission to offer accessible treatment options to as many people as possible, they offer a waiver of the initial examination fee, which typically costs ¥4,000. It’s mandatory to book via phone, online booking form or the LINE App (please note that the website information and booking form are currently only in Japanese). The clinic requests first-time visitors to arrive approximately 15 minutes before their appointment and fill out a medical questionnaire. The clinic does not accept national insurance and it only accepts cash payments.

Tokyo Chiropractic

Tokyo Chiropractic is the successor of Tokyo Chiropractic Center, having taken over in 2011. It is a certified office of the Japanese Association of Chiropractors (JAC). It is also a national member of the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC), which is affiliated with the World Health Organization (WHO). Doctors Nobuyoshi and Kei Takeyachi are both chiropractors with registrations and qualifications from English-speaking international institutions. The office provides treatment for both local Japanese locals and the international community. First-time treatment costs ¥12,000 for adults and ¥10,000 for children under 16 years. This includes both assessment and treatment services. Subsequent visits are ¥7,000 and ¥5,000, respectively. Book in advance, either by email or phone. The clinic welcomes all other enquiries through their separate online contact form.

📍Foliage Minami Aoyama 101, 4-20-4 Minamiaoyama, Minato-ku

📞 TEL: 03-3478-2713

🌐 Website: tokyochiro.com

📧 Email: info@tokyochiro.com

⏰ Hours: Mon—Fri: 10am—12:30pm; 1:30pm—6:30pm

Closed: Sundays and Public Holidays