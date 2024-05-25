A Fancy Retreat With Chinese Cuisine at KARIN Chinese cuisine as a sophisticated retreat By Nick Gericke

Come and enjoy authentic Chinese cuisine in fashion at KARIN. It’s located in the ANA InterContinental Hotel Tokyo in central Tokyo and within walking distance of Roppongi. Government offices, corporate buildings and embassies of various countries make up the surrounding area, making it a good stop after a business meeting or leisure activities outside.

KARIN offers Chinese delicacies based on the philosophy of “medicine and food of the same origin”. There is a wide variety of authentic flavors of Cantonese, Shanghai, Sichuan, Beijing, Chaozhou, and Hong Kong cuisine. The chefs arrange and prepare every dish with high-quality ingredients, resulting in an elegant yet deep and rich taste. The restaurant’s interior has a simple but sophisticated atmosphere to allow for an appropriate dining experience. Being divided into four zones with each a different interior, it can be enjoyed in different ways depending on your purpose and mood. For a special occasion or to spend time in a private setting, you can also reserve one of the private rooms to create a more exclusive ambiance for your next dining experience.

You can make a reservation here or visit their website to get a better look.

Restaurant Details

Lunch:

Monday – Friday: 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

Weekends: 11:30 am – 3 pm

Dinner: 5 pm – 10 pm

Closed on Tuesdays from June

3F ANA InterContinental Tokyo

1-12-33 Akasaka, Minato-ku

