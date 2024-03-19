Easter in Tokyo: Japan’s Cutest Treats This Year Celebrate Easter with treats that are equally beautiful and delicious By Arden Kreuzer

Easter Sunday comes early this year, falling on March 31. While Japan’s population is primarily Buddhist, there is no shortage of Easter-themed sweets sold at bakeries and patisseries throughout the capital. Traditionally Western Easter activities like Easter egg hunts are still difficult to come by, but Tokyo’s obsession with all things kawaii does not disappoint when it comes to celebrating the Easter bunny. In this list, we’ve rounded up our favorite places to buy festive Easter treats in Tokyo 2024.

Hotel Intercontinental Tokyo Bay

Photo from Hotel Intercontinental Tokyo Bay

Stop by The Shop N.Y.Lounge Boutique on the first floor of the Intercontinental Hotel to get into the Easter spirit with adorable candy pink bunnies and sunshine yellow chicks made out of chocolate and filled with strawberry coated almonds. Spring colored individually-wrapped petite eggs are also available and perfect for sharing with friends and family. Order your treats at least five days in advance.

Easter egg ¥3,500

Petite eggs ¥800

March 11 – April 25, 2024

11 am – 7 pm

1-16-2 Kaigan, Minato-ku

See the official website for more information

Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Photo from Grand Hyatt Tokyo

Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Fiorentina Pastry Boutique presents an entire farmyard of festive treats to fill your easter basket. The collection includes bunny and chick-shaped macarons, chicken cookies, Easter bunny anpan and a range of floral-themed chocolate eggs.

Prices vary from ¥600 to ¥4,400

March 15 – 31, 2024

9 am – 9:30 pm

6-10-3 Roppongi, Minato-ku

See the official website for more information

Palace Hotel

Photo from Palace Hotel Tokyo

Head over to the prestigious Marunouchi neighborhood of Tokyo where Palace Hotel’s Sweets & Deli Shop is selling sculpture-like chocolate eggs. Coming in three flavors, Strawberry Milk, Yuzu and Passion Fruit, they are almost too beautiful to eat. But when you do, you’ll find a handful of chocolate-covered almonds inside.

Chocolat de Pâques ¥3,000 each

March 15 – March 31, 2024

10:30 am – 7 pm

1-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

See the official website for more information

Shangri-la

Photo from Shangri-la Tokyo

Shangri-la is debuting new designs for its Easter treats this year. The daisy-adorned milk chocolate hen filled with chocolate-covered almonds is one of the showstoppers, as well as a white chocolate sakura-themed egg. There are, of course, classic chocolate eggs and bunnies too. Buy your treats in Shangri-la’s Boutique Shop in Marunouchi or on the online store.

Chocolate Hen ¥5,000

Chocolate Egg ¥4,000

Chocolate Bunny ¥2,700

March 15 – March 31, 2024

1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

10:30 am – 6:30 pm

See the official website for more information

Peninsula Hotel

Easter activity for kids in Tokyo

Photo from Peninsula Tokyo

Visit the Peninsula Hotel for a themed pastry decorating experience made especially for kids. Located in the hotel’s Naka Dori Café, families will receive a decorating kit with a variety of chocolates, candies and colorful icing to create adorable and edible treats. Pastry chefs will guide families through the fun decorating class and at the end, your kids get to bring their creations home. Reserve in advance.

¥4,500

March 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2024

Sessions start at 2 pm and 4 pm

1-8-1 Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku (Marunouchi Nakadori Avenue’s entrance)

See the official website for more information