ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

As the Moon traverses your sign, it touches on an agreement. You may receive the benefits your beliefs and ideas bring. Standing up for what you know to be true, you have the blessings of the Sun in your income sector. Uranus adds excitement to shake things up. Pallas Athene fights for what’s important. The Solar Eclipse creates an opening to expand your finances.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Happy Birthday! This is an exciting week. Ruler Venus connects with Pluto to make things sexy. A sudden flash of insight gets you moving with the Mars – Uranus sextile. The Solar Eclipse is in your sign. The Sun conjuncts Uranus to electrify and magnetize unexpected connections. You may not be able to set the pace, but you can certainly choose which directions you’ll take.

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week you may deal with surprises that please. Friends find a way to drift through your dreams. The Moon transits away from your sector of get-togethers to your twelfth house of sacred spaces. Electric behind-the-scenes insights bring a sudden ‘a-ha!’ The Sun conjuncts Uranus. It’s impossible, but still, be prepared for something you couldn’t possibly imagine.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Watch this week support you in your ‘outside’ life. Cancers are protective of their inner world. Your element is water, and the type of water is lakes, hot springs, and baths. As self-contained as you are, your planets of the moment are Venus, Pluto, and Uranus. Someone at a distance may become a closer friend, or suddenly reach out. This gem of excitement is a keepsake memory.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Do you like excitement? Of course, it’s always more welcome when it lifts you. Vesta tends the inner fires in your house of relationships, while Saturn stabilizes. It’s your sector of career that holds the surprises. Uranus, who loves to break the mold, sextiles Mars. They take action in one quick beat. The Sun conjuncts Uranus to try new viewpoints using leadership and technology.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You’re very plugged in, though you may feel you’re in a spin. Much can happen when it comes to relationships. Juno, Mars, Neptune, Venus and Jupiter are all there. It’s a challenge not to think along those lines. Check out the Venus sextile Pluto aspect. Sexy, unless there’s a power struggle. The Sun connects with Uranus. It’s a complete rearrange with a magnetic attraction.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Sweet Libra, you work hard to keep others entertained. As life throws all kinds of punches, you prefer a more serene approach. Work offers a positive line-up. Neptune, Venus, and Jupiter connect. They infuse divine love with beauty on a large scale. Expect a transformation at home which matches your goals. Obligations are many but oh so rewarding.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This could be one of your better weeks. Scorpios resonate with their solar fifth house, as it’s packed with desirable stargates. Creativity, romance, and child development looms large. Juno connects with Mars. Neptune, Venus, and Jupiter do, too. If you’re feeling a tug to get off the beaten path, this is the time to do it. The songs of the galaxy are calling you.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Leaping into May is a bonus. April is only the prelude. The stars focus on where you live and what you eat. Sound mundane? It certainly is not. You may have needed an infusion of inspiration for a while. Repetition is anathema for your sign. Your mind and body get in gear to find freedom. If you’ve kept yourself on a tight leash, wide open spaces await.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Forewarned is forearmed. How many times have you heard that? Reading your horoscope, you have the edge. You know what to expect – once reserved for only the few. If there is something you want, reach out. Share your desires. In other words, speak up. Juno, Mars, Neptune, Venus and Jupiter are in your sector of connections. A star stellium is in action for you.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

Interruptions a major distraction? You may stop and listen, but instincts let you know when to snap back. Stuck on a financial theme park ride? You’re not alone. Juno, Mars, Neptune, Venus and Jupiter are in your solar second house. Which means this week you have more sway dealing with your income. Opportunities like this don’t come along very often. Run with it.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

There are more planets in your sign than any other this week. Thus you manage and maneuver over-the-top star energy. You may sense it’s happening, and now you know why. Juno, Mars, Neptune, Venus, and Jupiter are all in Pisces. It’s like being in a final exam you didn’t know was coming. It’s a big deal. Jump into what you can’t believe is real for stellar results.