Live Your Pokémon Dreams at Grand Hyatt Tokyo Have a relaxing stay inspired by your favorite video game By Nick Gericke

Regarding the first anniversary of Pokémon Sleep, Grand Hyatt Tokyo will offer a spectacular range of collaborative stay and dining experiences. From immersive stays to charming menus, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s partnership with Pokémon Sleep focuses on memorable moments of restoration and culinary well-being inspired by the app.

Start Your Journey With a Unique Menu

Credit: Grand Hyatt Tokyo. ©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

They feature a special menu put together by exceptional chefs. They include a Snorlax Burger put together by The Oak Door – a beef burger with bacon, cheddar cheese and smoky tomato relish, all well combined with a blue burger bun. For the people with a sweet tooth, they offer the Pikachu Dessert Burger served in a well-fitting yellow bun. It features a chocolate and banana sundae, all well put together with fresh cream, banana, pineapple, chocolate sauce and salted caramel. Its decoration and sweetness adhere to the original character of the popular Pokémon. Other dishes include, amongst others, a choice of Craft Soda Pop, the “Lucky Chant” apple pie and a dessert inspired by Jigglypuff’s Seasonal Fruit Flan put together by the restaurant Fiorentina.

Counting Jigglypuff

The highlight of their collaboration is the unique Pokémon Sleep Suite – a 120m² premium suite with snoozing Pokémon plushies and artworks. When bedtime arrives, you can snuggle up in the Frette bed linens and drift away into a peaceful sleep. The special menu of this collaboration also includes an in-room dining option, so you can let yourself fully immerse in the atmosphere.

Aside from the suite, 10 rooms offer Pokemon Sleep stay packages, including plushies, amenities and an exclusive breakfast plan at The French Kitchen, where you can enjoy Snorlax and Pikachu Pancakes. Additionally, Grand Hyatt Tokyo offers original products such as tote bags and t-shirts.

Visit Grand Hyatt Tokyo this summer for a one-of-a-kind feature of luxury and one of the world’s most popular franchises.

Offering Date:

Date: July 1 – August 31

tokyo.grand.hyatt..jp/pokemon-sleep-stay/