Following on our wildly popular Top Anime Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo list, we’ve handpicked some of the not-to-be-missed pop up stores, cafes, and events making Tokyo their temporary home this autumn. From fashion to sweet treats, to K-pop and cartoons—here’s what you need to know about before it’s too late!

September 2 – September 14

MEQRI Pop-up

First up is MEQRI. Inspired by the Y2K boom, this street-style brand merges manga-inspired designs with graphic prints. This September, MEQRI centers its collection on Tamagotchi, the handheld pet simulation game used in the late 90s and early 2000s – The Tamagotchi Study Club. More Tamagotchi items can be bought along with a special box that will be offered through a draw can only be experienced in this pop-up event. They’re also collaborating with popular, fan-favorite manga series “Baki the Grappler” and “Parasyte” from September 8th.

Shibuya Miyashita Park North 2/F, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 9pm

Prices vary

meqri.com

September 9 – September 10

No Faith Pop-up

Nubian Tokyo takes vintage and streetwear to a whole new level. Avant-garde versions of leather and jean jackets triumph the theme of the studio. For high fashion and retro lovers alike, No Faith presents potential additions to your wardrobe this upcoming fall. An exorbitant number of zippers and pockets show themselves in the 2023 fall and winter fashion trends that take us back to the early 2000s.

Nubian Harajuku, 1-20-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Prices vary

nubiantokyo.com

Until September 18

The Little Mermaid Cafe

Oh My Cafe immerses itself in an underwater “The Little Mermaid” theme. Disney fans, need we tell you that this is a must-visit? We especially love the Flounder smoothie and adorable shell-shaped madeleines. Sebastian the crab sings his way into a fruit sandwich, and Ursula transforms into a smoothie almost as ice-cold as she is (sorry, Ursula). Lovebirds Eric and Ariel float upon soy milk and tomato curry. Snaffle some cute The Little Mermaid-themed merch too before the cafe transforms into its next Disney classic.

3F Oh My Cafe Tokyu Plaza Omotesando Harajuku, 2-30-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 8pm

Prices vary

store.ohmycafe.jp

Until October 9

Curious George Cafe

Curious George swings into Tokyo to hang out at the vibrant Miyashita Park in Shibuya. The mischievous monkey of our memories graces the menu, napping under an egg-laden blanket in an omurice bowl, floating atop cream sodas, and reclining on a “beach” of luscious seafood pasta, sheltered by a cocktail umbrella. With its imaginative and endearing offerings, this spot becomes a delightful choice for a lighthearted city lunch, capturing the essence of the cartoon’s original creativity and charm.

2F Rayard Miyashita Park, 6-20-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 9pm

Prices vary

curiousgeorge-kitchen.jp

Until September 3

LE SSERAFIM Pop-Up Store

Themed after their hit album UNFORGIVEN, the international K-pop girl group now has their own pop-up in Japan. If you have been following them since their debut, you know that Le Sserafim has been nothing but fearless with their concepts, and this is reflected in the whole shop. Make sure to buy your tickets through WeVerse before you go to the venue, as they only accept digital forms of payment or credit cards.

1F 9th SY Building, 6-23-3 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11am – 7pm

Prices vary

le-sserafim.jp

Until September 18 (Koshigaya Lake Town)

Until October 18 (Ikspiari store)

Chez Madu x Cinnamoroll & Pompompurin

A collaboration between the bakery “Chez Madu” with Cinnamoroll and Pompompurin. With a retro and nostalgic menu featuring Neapolitan pasta (with an adorable Cinnamoroll poached egg), a croissant fruit plate, various croissants and churros plus classic melon soda floats and milk tea, you’re bound to experience cuteness aggression at some point.

Chez Madu Koshigaya Lake Town, 2F Aeon Lake Town, 4-2-2 Lake Town, Koshigaya-ku, Saitama

Cafe CHEZ MADU IKSPIARI, 2F Ikspiari, 1-4 Maihama, Urayasu-ku, Chiba

Times vary

Prices vary

prtimes.jp

Until December 31

Hachiko Afternoon Tea

Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu celebrates Hachiko’s 100th anniversary with a Hachiko-themed afternoon tea partnered with the hotel’s Estacion Cafe. From Hachiko lattes to croffles, commemorate the 100th anniversary with your loved ones while enjoying the various yummy treats in commemoration of Hachiko’s loyalty to its owner. Takeout menus are also available for anyone in a rush.

Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu, 1-12-2 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

7am – 9pm

Prices vary

tokyuhotels.co.jp

Until September 24

Wonder Movie Cafe

Is this a cafe or a theater? In celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the cafe has once again transformed itself into the theme of creating beloved movies. Rather than sticking to just one film, the cafe has decided to represent as many Disney favorites and classics as possible. With menus reminiscent of first character sketches, pastas and salads with Mickey Mouse-shaped toppings, you’ll be transported right back to the comfort of the Walt Disney world of films.

BOX cafe&space Omotesando Hills store, 4-12-10 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

11:15am – 7:20pm

Prices vary

wondermovie.jp

Until September 18

Disney Plus Cafe

Due to popular demand, the Disney Plus Cafe has extended its period to the 18th of September for you to immerse yourself in several Disney eras and movies such as The Lion King, Moana, Frozen, Fantasia and Tangled. Each dish served is related to one of the mentioned films, allowing you to further connect yourself to the magical world of Disney, whether that be through Moana-themed poke bowls or a Frozen-themed winter parfait.

Make sure to also check out the Disney exhibition, “Disney Animation Immersive Experience”, where you can be a part of the Disney legacy and art with your favorite childhood films and shows with the projections on the walls and floor. Please note that you cannot enter the cafe without entering the exhibition first.

Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 52/F (Mori Arts Center Gallery and Sky Gallery), 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

11am – 10pm

Prices vary

art-view.roppongihills.com

Until September 18

Crocs Pop-up

Crocs are the icon of casual footwear, and this store is no short of different versions of your comfort shoes. Platform, flats or heels, whatever style you’re looking for, they’ll have a vibrant stock filled with plenty of abundant colors. We can’t forget the adorable and stylish charms you can add to your Crocs for extra flair, perfect for tying together a retro old-school look, or simply if you want to add something more to your outfit.

5F Pop up space, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

11am – 11pm

Prices vary

shibuya.parco.jp

Until October 1

P&A Pottery Class Pop-up Store

P&A Pottery Class calls all artists and art lovers to visit their “CERAMCS MARKET” exhibition and shop. From simple cups to a cute polar bear lying down, all types of ceramics can be appreciated and bought handmade by talented artists who are a part of the P&A ceramic ware brand. This entire exhibition also aligns with the SDGS, prioritizing the environment and recycling as they showcase their ceramic collection to the public. If you’re interested in taking part in the workshops conducted by P&A, join their “Transfer Sticker Workshop” on the 23rd and 24th of this month where you can choose a sticker of your choice designed by three artists and use it on a tableware of your choice.

4F SKWAT, 15-1 Udagawacho, Shibuya-ku

11am – 11pm

Prices vary

shibuya.parco.jp