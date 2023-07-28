♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope July 28 – August 4

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Congratulations. You’re moving to a whole new level. The North Node of the Moon is now in Aries. As you break new ground, it moves you and everyone forward. Mercury transits just in time. It hovers and checks in with work, splashing out on details. The Full Moon is a Supermoon. Talk about innovation! Your original ideas appeal to unconventional friends.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Mercury transits, helping you get your ideas across. Anything creative with a hint of romance is likely to take hold. You can use this in marketing and advertising, or even a promising relationship. There’s a Full Supermoon waiting for you this week. Checking out the Moonrise can be an awesome sight. It may bring an exciting jolt to your career, which is often appealing.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Ruler Mercury moves into your solar fourth house. When this happens, thoughts and ideas circle around your home. Conversations and clarity merge in a comfortable way. The Full Supermoon is worth catching if you can. It governs your sector of travel and insight. Expansive views offer a deep understanding of your spirit. You’re able to see a world community reflected in its light.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Juno knows where to take you this week. She’s in Cancer. This goddess of soulmates and loyalty is in a category all her own. You’re in your comfort zone, as only you know what works. Mercury transits to initiate conversations. Knowledge of details and how things fit together is a magnet to others. The Full Supermoon may help motivate you to connect with friends far away.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

There’s plenty to brighten your week. The Sun shines especially for you. Happy Birthday! Mercury the Messenger leaves Leo, entering your solar second house. This energizes your approach to income and creates a focus on what you own. The Full Supermoon holds a balance in your life. It’s in your relationship sector. Its reflected light turns up the flame on your feelings.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣

Virgos are considered the shy, quiet sign of the zodiac. Yet astrologers know you have a lot going on behind the scenes. You can assess and analyze in a heartbeat. Your ruling planet enters your sign this week. It’s like being fine-tuned in the presence of your favorite people. Your mind catches the nuances others don’t see. The Full Supermoon adds brilliance to your work.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

You probably have noticed you’re moving to a higher level. The North Node of the Moon has been hovering opposite your sign. Now that it is in your solar seventh house, relationships take precedence. It’s exciting, challenging, with a roadmap you will create. Mercury moves into position to clarify those dreams. The Full Supermoon is about unconventional romance.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s a well-balanced week for Scorpios. Mercury, governing thoughts and how you approach them, transits away from your career sector. It settles comfortably in your house of friendships. You’re able to use pinpoint accuracy if you’re investigating something. The Full Supermoon resides in your sector of home base. You may sense even more than usual, which is saying a lot.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Sagittarians are visionaries. You see things far in advance, often years. As you conjure up thoughts of what could be, you’ve taken in what already is. Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, transits to your solar tenth house. Your career is about to see magic in the details you share. The Full Supermoon invites a streak of genius to all your conversations.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥¥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

There’s a fresh breeze on your horizon. What you do for others comes back tenfold this week. Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, opens the door to timing, schedules, and how to travel and expand your projects. Check regulations as once you’re in, you’ll be on a solid path. The Full Supermoon is fun for its innovative options. Money and material comfort combine.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Most of the events and energy this week may not be where you expect. Anticipation is everything in the lead-up to satisfaction. Mystery, intrigue, and suspense keep an Aquarius on alert when it comes to your career. Mercury, governing thoughts and ideas, transits to make details crucial. The Full Supermoon is one you won’t forget. It’s in your sign!



February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Pisces is finely tuned, intuitive and sometimes wishes to hide out from the world. All things considered, it’s your secret power. Mercury moves opposite your sign this week. It governs thoughts, ideas, and how you approach them. Agreements may be reassessed, or a partner could think just like you do. The Full Supermoon encourages you to let loose and dream away.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani