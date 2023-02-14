Whether it’s Australian coffee beans straight from Sydney’s coffee shop scene, comfort-food cooking or a sizzling BBQ grill, we’ve got you covered with eight recommendations that will leave your Australian-food-craving heart satisfied. There is something for everyone in our list of Australian hangouts, so take inspiration from our suggestions, and have a g’day, mate.

Bunkyo-ku

Japanese design meets the chill of Melbourne’s cafe culture at this spacious cafe and concept store. CIBI uses organic, fresh, local ingredients to craft its breakfast and lunch options and they keep things interesting by updating its lunch menu every month. In addition to their imported tea and coffee, they offer Australian imported beers which are near-impossible to find anywhere else in Japan. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

+81 3 5834 8045 37-11, Sendagi 3-chome, Bunkyo-ku, Monday – Sunday, 8:30-16:30 weekday / 8:00-17:30 weekend

Aoyama, Shibuya-ku

For fancy wine dining, Zoogunzoo offers a great range of Australian and New Zealand wines to pair with a selection of Australian dishes like Vegemite Canapé, Kangaroo meats and fresh seafood. For the less adventurous, there are well-known favorites like risotto and classic sweet desserts on the menu.

03-3400-1496, 2-9-11 Shibuya-ku, Aoyama, Building B1F, Monday – Saturday, 5 pm -11 pm

Shoto, Shibuya-ku

Refined elegance embellishes this Arossa location with a rich variety of lunch and dinner choices, as well as luxury Australian wines. Crocodile meat is available here, as well as a mix of more conventional salads and grills, making for an unforgettable Aussie evening overlooking the Tokyo skyline.

03-5524-1146, 1-26-22 Shibuya-ku, Shoto, lunch 11:30 am – 3pm, dinner 6 pm – 11 pm, weekends and holidays open from 5:30 pm

Nagasaki, Toshima-ku

Owned by a Japanese-Australian duo, Mia Mia is an achingly hip corner cafe that has perfected the art of good coffee, delicious bread and nostalgic vinyl. Not just a space to get your morning coffee fix, Mia Mia is also a bar in the evenings and encourages the local community to gather all through the day.

4-10-1, Nagasaki, Toshima-ku, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday 8 am – 8 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 8 am – 10 pm

Oyamadai, Setagaya-ku

This special spot is about as laid-back as food service gets. Open exclusively on the weekends, this small counter shop sells beloved Australian meat pies, lamingtons, and nostalgic treats so you can indulge in a slice of Australia. Tasting like old family recipes, the very reasonably-priced pies and snacks will make you feel positively Aussie as you sip a beer on the roof terrace.

090-4702-7959, 3-28-21 Setagaya -ku, Oyamadai, Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku

Australian brunch has become a worldwide phenomenon in the past few years, with the staples being vegetable-packed sandwiches and rich coffee. Bondi Coffee Sandwich boasts all of the attributes of a perfect brunch, and even the smell of the freshly-ground coffee beans will entice you into letting yourself chill out in the bright and open cafe. Pets are also allowed to expect to be hanging out with lots of friendly canine diners chilling out on the terrace.

2-22-8 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku, Akira Building 1F, Open everyday 7am – 7pm

Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

Out is a one-woman show that features gastronomic luxury and a sensory journey across Japan, Italy and Australia. Playing only Led Zeppelin and serving only one divine dish of truffle spaghetti and one wine, Out is an intimate and one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Monday – Saturday 11:30am – 3pm, 5-11pm, Sunday 11:30am – 3pm, 5-10pm, Shibuya-ku, Shibuya, 2 Chome−7−14