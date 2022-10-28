It’s October – Autumn leaves are falling, the temperature is plummeting and new tracks from some of our favorite Japanese artists are dropping left, right and center. Our playlist this month features a roundup of October releases from all over Japan including Tokyo indie mainstays DYGL, a long-awaited single from Osaka’s 8otto and much anticipated tracks from newer artists including Okinawa’s Kinami and Kobe hip hop duo Neibiss. With only a couple of months until the end of the year, many of the artists on this month’s playlist have shows coming up shortly so head to our events section for more details on who you can catch live. Full playlist here and our special mentions below.

SIRUP – “BE THE GROOVE”

The latest in a string of single releases this year, multi-faceted artist SIRUP’s “BE THE GROOVE” was released on October 12. Feature track for a new line of BOSE wireless headphones, “BE THE GROOVE” was produced by frequent collaborator Soulflex’s Mori Zentaro who injects a hefty portion of his future funk and disco influences. Now just over five years into his career, SIRUP has maintained the buzz he earned early on with consistently varied and high-quality output. Having already collaborated with a broad range of artists such as STUTS, BIM, TENDRE, and Shin Sakiura, the latest track proves that he’s not slowing down any time soon. SIRUP is performing a headline show “Roll and Bounce” at Nippon Budokan on Nov 11, tickets available here.

8otto – FUZIN / RAZIN

Osaka-based quartet 8otto are back with their latest release in five years, the anthemic “FUZIN / RAZIN.” Originally starting out under the name of Sugar for a Dime in 1999, the band underwent numerous lineup changes in their first four or five years before cementing their lineup under the name 8otto in 2004. Quoting international artists such as Franz Ferdinand and Japanese artists such as Ogre You Asshole and Moonbright as influences, the band—led by vocalist and drummer Masaki Maenosono—has garnered a cult following for their hectic live performances despite their sparse output over the past 18 years, only releasing five albums and a handful of singles and EPs. The new track combines funky math and indie rock grooves with an epic, stadium rock singalong outro. Catch 8otto touring in 2023.

DYGL – I Wish I Could Feel

Following on from their March single “Waves,” “I Wish I Could Feel” is the new track from Tokyo indie band DYGL. Formed in 2012, DYGL (pronounced day-glo), have been a main-stay in the Japanese rock scene for the better part of a decade, working with The Strokes’ producer Gus Oberg on their debut album and touring extensively at home and abroad including a 19-show domestic tour in support of their third album last year. Moody in comparison to the more upbeat March release, “I Wish I Could Feel” is a rumination on struggling to live in the moment. Combining atmospheric arpeggiated guitar lines with melodic, auto-tuned vocals and heavier post-rock elements, vocalist Nobuki Akiyama says “this song makes you feel DYGL’s new mode.” Catch DYGL performing shows with Franz Ferdinand and Korea’s Say Sue Me later this year.

Neibiss – Space Cowboy

Neibiss is the hip hop project of Kobe locals and Nerd Space Program crew members ratiff and hyunis1000. Formed in 2018, they first gained attention with their 2018 debut single “Heaven,” followed quickly by albums HELLO NEIBISS and Sample Preface. This year has been another big one for the duo, performing with DONGURIZU in Tokyo and Osaka in January and February, appearing on tofubeats’ latest album in May and releasing four new singles, all of which appear on the new EP. Neibiss will hold a release party for the new EP at Shibuya’s WWW this November featuring Campanella on support duties.