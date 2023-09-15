♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope September 15 – September 22

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Chiron in Aries continues to push to new levels. Since its domain is repairing the past – healing – the benefits of your efforts outweigh the inconvenience. No one wants to go over what they have already done, but you’re worth it. Ceres enters your solar eighth house. Transformations are supported by a partner. Mercury goes direct. Connecting up rewards you.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Jupiter and Uranus are both retrograde in your sign. Something amazing may have been promised, then pulled away before it was truly yours. When they go direct, they tend to bring you something bigger and better. Ceres transits to your solar seventh house of partnerships. This begins a time of settling in and feeling more secure. Mercury goes direct, which also helps.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Vesta leaves your sign and puts the focus on finances. This asteroid goddess of the sacred hearth keeps things secure. It’s a week when you can look for worthy long-term investments. Ceres transits, adding support to your efforts at work. You may have a sense that someone has your back. Your energy is appreciated. Ruler Mercury goes direct. Major purchases are a safer bet.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Feel like some days are off-kilter? That’s a bit how your chart stacks up. It’s not you, it’s the stars. Only this week, of course. The majority of planets are bundled up in your neighbor and conversational sector. Saturn and Neptune oppose them, but they can’t completely flip the balance. Ceres moves to encourage romance. Mercury goes direct. This helps all of the above.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Leos have the ability to stay positive, even in the midst of change. That’s what makes you a leader and puts you over the finish line. It’s not so much that you’re competitive, as you like to do your best while encouraging others to do the same. Your ruler is the Sun, thus you’re all heart. Ceres transits to hold up home base. Mercury goes direct. You can do this.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

The Sun races through the final degrees of Virgo. Happy Birthday. The Moon moves through your sign, placing you in your element. Next step – finances. You’ll create security inside and out. No quiet whispers to take you off course. Ceres enhances your love for nature and transits for sexy connections. Ruler Mercury goes direct. You’ll reach your targets.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

It’s all happening. A lot of it is behind the scenes. Libra is an air sign, governing the intellect. Many of you know about justice and the law, others may be therapists and artists. Your solar twelfth house holds the Sun and Mercury as they transit through. Ceres moves to your finance sector. You are saved again. Mercury goes direct. Dreams start to glimmer in your everyday life.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Things could turn around this week. Planets align to influence your path in a positive way. Ceres, goddess of finances and family support, moves into Scorpio. Your down-to-earth qualities combine with a warm heart. There may be someone who steps up to make sure you are heard and well-regarded. Mercury goes direct, a definite bonus. Friends trying to reach you get through.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Is life at home more stable – a bit too much? Sifting through what’s important without knowing where you’ll end up can be confusing. Whether it’s this year or in five, some things will change. You’re in the present moment, knowing the future will arrive. Ceres transits to keep your dreams in a safe space. Mercury moves direct. Definition about work may still be on the hook.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If Pluto in your sign still pummels, know that it’s retrograde. There’s a moment to remember, “Wait, I can handle this”. The next thing you know, you’re back on your feet, connecting to the support you need. The stars back your strength, focus and determination. Ceres transits to bring friends who help. Mercury goes direct, so your requests are understood.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Attracted to something offbeat? You are a true Aquarian. Your interests may have been the norm in another age, or sparked by a galaxy trying to get your attention. Your sign often invites what’s new and will work. That can take some time. Ceres transits to assist the deep research in your career. Mercury goes direct to take the pressure off others needing to understand just yet.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Neptune in your sign does make you feel every subtle shift. Saturn in Pisces brings validation as you see your ideas move onto the playing field. Now, what would you like to do with them? Ceres transits to give you far-reaching latitude. You may travel or connect with those who see your contributions. Mercury goes direct. This is helpful, as clarity comes to relationships.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani