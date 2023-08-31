Since its birth in 2018, Tokyo Love Hotels has showcased over 300 local and international artists, pop ups, and performance acts. In collaboration with Metropolis, Tokyo Love Hotels cherry-picks 3 talents each month to be featured as LOVEHO SELECTS, showcasing artists and small businesses to readers and culture enthusiasts alike.

“Tokyo Love Hotels is an art-event organization based in Tokyo, Japan, that gathers local and international talents of all ranges to share a night of art, music, experiences, and love with the community. They support artists by providing space for them to perform, promote, network, sell, and exhibit their work; free of charge and commission.”

Brand: The Label Kay



LoveHo says:

As soon as we laid eyes on The Label Kay and their garments, we were intrigued. We go from a genuine attraction to the fabric, to finding a fun element incorporated into the piece, and land on the level of detailed, hand-crafted love. It was an honor to have The Label Kay’s first popup at Tokyo Love Hotels, and we’re looking forward to what comes next.

Biography:

It all began with an idea. Her purpose of this clothing brand is to bring creativity and more distinctive pieces to your closets. She sews all her pieces with care while adding some of her quirky touches to them. The Label Kay has allowed her to convey her own personal style to a larger platform. She hopes her brand inspires others to have more fun with fashion and wear statement pieces that show off your personality.

Message from The Label Kay:

“I started my clothing brand from nothing and I was super unsure how it would turn out. I was nervous that people wouldn’t like the pieces I put out, however I’ve gotten so much love from everyone these past two years. I want to thank everyone that has supported me and the brand through this journey. Super big shoutout to Tokyo Love Hotels for being my first ever popup shop and allowing me to work with them.”

Official Website:

www.thelabelkay.com

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/thelabelkay

Artist: Madeleine Ray

LoveHo says:

Madeleine Ray is a talented photographer in Tokyo. She portrays unique viewpoints where blurred imagery and an airy essence reminisce the viewer of a dream once had I.e. a Deja Vu. She captures the youthfulness of Japanese pop culture in a way that intertwines both elegance and mystery. We recommend you go get a glimpse of Madeleine’s melancholically beautiful world.

Biography:

Madeleine Ray is an American photographer, she grew up in Europe and is currently based between Tokyo, Japan and Montreal, Canada. Her photos feature dreamlike, melancholic elements and are shot primarily on film. Through her photography, Madeleine is able to create her own ethereal realms, trapped in blurred nostalgia and pastel colors, Madeleine works with like-minded models, makeup artists and stylists to bring her artistic vision to life.

Message from Madeleine Ray:

“Thank you for taking the time to read about my artwork. I hope I can inspire anyone who has been meaning to try out a new camera or bring an idea to life. It is never too late to connect to what is inside of your heart and follow your dreams”

Instagram:

www.instagram.com/spotles.minds

DJ: DJ Ajuchan

LoveHo says:

There is no doubt that DJ Ajuchan brings a sense of timelessness and joy to the crowd. Her upbeat energy and flawless smile, while dancing along to her DJ set, are contagious. The music selection is on point each time, providing pleasant time travel between then and now, with perfect transitioning. We know Ajuchan as a beautiful woman with many talents, and DJ:ing is undeniably one of them. We recommend you join our events whenever she’s on!

Biography:

Ajuchan is a Japanese Bahamian girl who was born and raised in Tokyo. As a delicate young girl, she challenged herself with many things to discover her talents. She wanted to be an athlete or work in the fashion or music industry. She attended fashion school in Tokyo and Paris and has also lived in the United States. From her diverse cultural background and her heritage, she was influenced greatly by black music. When she lived in Paris, she received a lot of music from a famous DJ friend, and after interacting with artists alike, she began to seriously consider DJing herself. She is not limited to one thing; her curiosity knows no bounds and all she desires is to share her positivity through doing what she loves. DJing is one of her greatest loves and she hopes to bring happiness through music to as many people as possible.

Message from DJ Ajuchan:

”One thing I wanna deliver my positive message is that every single person has a talent and beauty. Once you know or figure that out what is the gift that you was given and use it and live it to the fullest and just follow your intuition is the best thing you can do in your life ♡”



Instagram:

www.instagram.com/babyajuchan/