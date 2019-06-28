July Community News & Events

July 27

A lively celebration of Okinawan performing arts, the 18th annual Shinjuku Eisa Festival brings the grooves of Japan’s island culture to one of Tokyo’s most vibrant districts. Originally performed by young people during bon festivals to honor the spirits of their ancestors, the eisa dance is a major part of Okinawan folk tradition. With a large line up of performance groups, drummers, food vendors and an expected one million attendees, the festival is one of the most famous summer events in the city.

12pm – 8pm

Free

Shinjuku Station area

3-38 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Shinjuku

shinjuku-eisa.com

July 14

Humans have a tendency to get caught up in the big picture and ignore the little things that impact us. For example: What are the untold personal struggles of an individual? What has influenced how we dress or do our make up? What lies behind technological development of the seemingly useless gadgets we see everyday? TEDxWasedaU invites its audience to turn their inquisitive brains on the little things, with a talk that is bound to reveal more about society, the world we live in and ourselves. At the very least, it’ll remind you to stop sometimes, and look at what’s around you.

1pm – 6pm

¥3,500 (Students ¥2,500)

Fabbit Otemachi

2-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku

Otemachi

tedxwasedau.com

July 6 – 7

Japan’s Tanabata legend gets an Italian makeover during the two-day Italia Amore Mio festival, which celebrates love and romance through food, entertainment and various activities at Tokyo’s “city within a city.” The event is more Romeo and Juliet than it is Orihime and Hikoboshi, but visitors can enjoy the best of both worlds with Japanese and Italian entertainers on the bill, and a Tanabata lottery with top prizes including a flight to the motherland. Take a photo at the Juliet balcony, sing karaoke love songs and, of course, eat the pizza of your dreams.

10am – 8pm

Free

Akasaka Sacas

5-3-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Akasaka

italia-amore-mio.com

July 24

There’s no better way to spend a hot summer night than joining the BCCJ’s Great British Summer Bash. Held at Lumiveil Tokyo, a spacious wedding reception hall with panoramic views of dazzling skyscrapers, this seasonal soirée is bound to be a delight. Enjoy a fine selection of savory British-inspired dishes accompanied by an exciting range of refreshing drinks. A raffle will make the night even more thrilling. It’s everything good about British summers without the dreadful weather.

6:30pm – 8:30pm

¥6,000 – ¥8,000

Lumiveil Tokyo

1-5-2 Higashi-shimbashi, Minato-ku

Shimbashi

bccjapan.com

July 8

Scholars, writers and artists will be gathering at the Canadian Embassy for the E.H. Norman Library Speaker Series coming this July 8. The guest speakers, Alexander MacLeod and Durian Sukegawa, will talk about current social issues in Canada seen through short stories. One example of a globally-beloved Canadian short-story author is Alice Munro, winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013. Alexander MacLeod, son of novelist Alistair MacLeod, published numerous short stories and has been nominated at various Canadian and international award competitions. Durian Sukegawa is on the Board of Directors of the Japan PEN Club and is the author of Sweet Bean Paste.

6:30pm – 8:30pm

Free

Embassy of Canada

7-3-38 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Aoyama-Itchome

www.canadainternational.gc.ca

July 13

Hands On Tokyo encourages children with intellectual disabilities to get active with the help of volunteers and Special Olympics coaches. Each volunteer works with one child and helps them complete the challenges designed by the Special Olympics coaches. Both Japanese community members and foreign nationals participate in Hands On, making this a great place to expand your social circle. The organization is wholly bilingual, even establishing a clearing house to facilitate communication between Japanese and foreign members. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old.

9:30am – 12pm

Free

National Olympics Memorial Youth Center

3-1 Yoyogi-jinzonocho, Shibuya-ku

Sangubashi or Yoyogi-Koen

www.handsontokyo.org

July 1

How can design achieve multiple goals or attack a pressing problem in a sustainable way? Two distinguished architects tackle this question in a masterclass dubbed “The Power of Design.” Martha Thorne, dean of IE School of Architecture and Design, and executive director of the Pritzker Architecture Prize is joined by Dr. Hitoshi Abe, an award-winning architect who teaches at UCLA’s Department of Architecture and Urban Design. The workshop is an opportunity to learn about design, architecture and sustainability from active experts in the field.

6pm – 9pm

Free

Embassy of Spain

1-3-29 Roppongi, Minato-ku

Roppongi-Itchome

www.ie.edu

July 1

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Japan presents Canada Day at HyLife Pork Table, Daikanyama. Among the numerous activities there’s a lucky draw with the chance to win amazing prizes and face and nail painting (different paints used) so you can proudly wear the Canadian maple on your face for all the world to see (though it seems a more American thing to do). The entry fee includes a rich buffet dinner offering HyLife’s best products: ham, sausages, tapas, salad, grilled steak, roast pork, pasta, pizza and dessert. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are also included.

6:30pm – 10pm

¥3,500

HyLife Pork Table

10-1 Sarugakucho, Shibuya-ku

Daikanyama

www.cccj.or.jp

July 9

The Spanish, Italian and Greek Chambers of Commerce are co-hosting the third edition of Mediterranean Night, taking place this year at Lubina in Midtown Hibiya on July 9. As the Mediterranean diet continues to grow in popularity due to its taste and healthiness, the three countries invite you to enjoy and sample the best food each country has to offer. Gift bags and door prizes will also be offered to all guests.

7pm – 9pm

¥6,500 – ¥8,500

Lubina Hibiya

1-1-2, Yurakucho, Chiyoda-ku

Hibiya

www.spanishchamber.or.jp

July 27 – 28

Aussie Fair, hosted by ANZCCJ and the Odawara Hakone Chamber of Commerce & Industry (in collaboration with Melanie Brock Advisory), will be held at Odawara Event Hall from July 27 – 28. It’s a networking event that gives participants the opportunity to network with the OHCCI members and other guests and share information about their company or sell their products.

5pm – 6pm

Free

Odawara Event Hall

1-21 Jonai, Odawara-shi, Kanagawa

Odawara

www.anzccj.jp

July 5

Trailblazers for Gender Diversity in Japan and Abroad

Noriko Morikawa, former executive vice president and director of Bosch Corporation in Japan will talk about her career and experience in working for Japanese, American and German companies. As one of only a few females working as a leader in Japanese companies in her time, Morikawa is considered a pioneer for gender diversity. She will discuss the challenges she had to face as a female executive in Japan and will give advice on how to be empowered in international and male-centered working environments.

7:30am – 9am

¥1,600 – ¥2,600

American Chamber of Commerce, Boardroom

2-4-5 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Kamiyacho

www.accj.or.jp