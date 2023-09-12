In the heart of Shimogyo-ku lies a luxurious accommodation blending Japanese and Thai culture. This luxury emanates from a warm welcome and a harmonious interior. The initial greeting, featuring Thai paan and a Japanese ikebana table, sets the tone for your stay.

Strings representing Thai indigo-dyeing culture intersect with the Japanese tradition of aizome, draping from the ceiling. Soft gold lights shaped like Phuang Malai, symbolizing respect, illuminate the lobby. Various seating styles accentuate Dusit Thani’s deep cobalt colors. The concierge and check-in counter are to your left, ensuring exceptional hospitality, like the woven strings above.

The Ayatana, in the basement, is a restaurant with two star-studded chefs bringing Bangkok’s heart to life. Featuring Thai dishes with a Kyoto twist, the breakfast buffet offers rolled omelets, tofu, fresh fruits, and Thai breakfast signatures like Khao Gra Pao Moo. Enjoy a relaxing morning in the emerald and burgundy-red space adorned with gold accents symbolizing kintsugi.

Dusit Thani Kyoto offers green tea and bakery selections in its signature tea blends. Afterward, explore Kati for Thai delicacies and sweets or Kōyō for interactive teppanyaki. For a livelier atmosphere, visit Den Kyoto, a ruby bar with a wide range of drink options.

After your meal, visit Devarana Wellness on B2, below the basement level. The spa focuses on detoxification and stress relief with Thai practices. Choose from an extensive menu, and you’ll be greeted with butterfly pea tea, experienced therapists, and a warm welcome.

Floors two to four house guest rooms. After exploring the lobby, which also includes a Tea Salon for a Japanese tea ceremony and The Gallery, a kitchen and bar, head to your spacious room featuring Japanese-style windows and a ceramic tea set. If you’re looking for Kyoto souvenirs, tea beans and other specialties are available on the lobby floor.

Dusit Thani seamlessly integrates two cultures to offer a welcoming stay for guests worldwide, combining urban and traditional elements from Kyoto and Thailand in every design aspect. Whether it’s one special night or a weekend getaway, this sanctuary embodies Thai hospitality, creating an unforgettable experience.

Dusit Thani Kyoto

466 Nishinotoin-cho, Nishinotoin-dori Shomen agaru, Shimogyo-ku, Kyoto