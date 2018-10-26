In the hip neighborhood of Aoyama, where al fresco eateries line the streets and weekly farmer’s markets bring fresh life to the urban jungle, one cafe stands out among the rest in its trendy vibe and relaxing atmosphere. Little Darling Coffee Roasters, which opened its doors on October 6, is the go-to roastery for Tokyo’s in-crowd.

The coffee beans are selected by head barista Naoya Akagawa, a Coffee Fest Latte Art World Championship Open finalist. Akagawa hand-selects five different types of coffee beans based on the season, which is then roasted in-house. What makes this cafe stand out is how much you can personalize your drink; customers have a range of options for how to brew their coffee, such as by hand-drip, American press or espresso machine. In addition to the artisan coffee, customers can try London-inspired baos and pastries specially prepared for Little Darling Coffee Roasters.

Little Darling Coffee Roasters is housed in a former industrial warehouse in the newly-opened Share Green Minami Aoyama. Visitors can enjoy their drink while lounging on the green grass outside, or relax indoors and take in the chic, modern feel of the cafe interior. For a hip, new way to enjoy your coffee break, visit Little Darling Coffee Roasters.



Little Darling Coffee Roasters

Share Green Minami Aoyama, 1-12-32 Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku

Monday-Friday 8am-8pm (LO 7:30pm), Saturday-Sunday 10am-7pm (LO 6:30pm)

Nearest station: Nogizaka. Tel: 03-6438-9844

http://www.littledarlingcoffeeroasters.com/