Metropolis x Blacklist “Halloween Masquerade” Party

Metropolis cordially invites you to the 2017 edition of Tokyo’s best Halloween party. Once again, Metropolis has collaborated with Black List Tokyo and the Andaz Tokyo® hotel to bring you a devilish good time at the Andaz 52nd-floor rooftop bar. If you were at last year’s party, you’ll know to expect stunning views (of both Tokyo and the costumed guest list), great music, dancing and an overall great time.

In addition, we’re once again offering prizes for the best costumes we see. Top prize will earn two business class tickets to Hong Kong via Cathay Pacific! See the complete list of prizes below.

So get creative, get dressed up, and join us on October 28th. It’ll be a party you won’t soon forget!

Prize list: