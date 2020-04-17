Japanese follows/日本語は後に続きます :

The effects of the novel coronavirus have been felt by everyone, and we trust that you and your families are safe. We at Metropolis believe it is during these trying times that we must come together and support each other in any way possible.

Metropolis is an English media platform with a print magazine that has been at the heart of the international community for over 25 years. We print over 30,000 copies and deliver to over 10,000 locations mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area. Our website is visited by over 50,000 people a month. We have created many relationships with restaurants over these years and would like continue to do our part in supporting our community.

We will be running a special advertising campaign soon on our website and in the forthcoming Summer Issue of our print magazine that will act as a brochure of restaurants in Tokyo offering delivery and take-out services. We understand that financial hardship is being experienced by most, so we are endeavoring to make this campaign as affordable as possible for the restaurant community.

Required Information

Photo & Logo

Contact Details & Operating Hours

Details of Take-Out/Delivery System

Short blurb (up to 120 words) about your restaurant

Details

Deadline to send information is April 27

Summer Edition is published on May 29

Your website advertorial is uploaded soon after receipt of information.

Campaign Pricing



1/8 Page + Website Advert = ¥19,000 (Tax Excluded)

1/4 Page + Website Advert = ¥45,000 (Tax Excluded)

(Standard pricing for 1/8 page advertorial = ¥58,000)

(Standard pricing for 1/4 page advertorial = ¥150,000)

We also offer English translations for your menu upon inquiry

Contact Us

Address: Japan Partnership Holdings 8F Nishi-Azabu Sonic Bldg, 3-2-12 Nishi-Azabu, Minato ku, Tokyo 106-0031

Tel: 03-4588-2277

Fax: 03-4588-2278

Email: sales@metropolisjapan.com

Business Hours: Mon – Fri 9:30am – 6:30pm

レストラン応援キャンペーン!

新型コロナウイルスの感染拡大に伴い、料理のテイクアウト・デリバリーに対する需要が高まっています。 これを受けてメトロポリスでは消費者・飲食店のサポートを強化することを目的にテイクアウトが可能な飲食店の情報発信のお手伝いをさせていただきます。

【メトロポリスについて】

雑誌 「Metropolis」 は外国人在住者や観光客に最もよく知られる英字フリーペーパーとして東京をはじめ日本の最先端の情報を25年以上にわたり発信して参りました。現在は、大使館やホテルなど都内1万カ所・3万部(読者数は1部当たり約2人)を発行し、ウェブページも月に5万人にアクセスされている。

この度Metropolisでは、外出自粛の要請に伴いテイクアウト・デリバリーサービスに対応する東京都内の飲食店を応援するキャンペーンを開始します。 テイクアウト及びデリバリーサービスが可能な飲食店をまとめたパンフレットを5月29日に発行予定のMetropolis夏号並びに弊社ウェブサイトにスペシャル特集として掲載します。 また、経済的に困窮している多くの経営者の方を応援するべく特別価格にてご提供させて頂きます。

掲載に必要なもの:



• 1.写真 とお店のロゴデータ

• 2.電話番号、住所、ホームページなどお店の情報

• 3.持ち帰りの詳細(時間、定休日)

• 4.デリバリーシステムをお使いの方はその情報

• 5.お店の紹介文(英単語で120の記事広告として掲載)

詳細:

• ご契約後、必要な情報を受取り次第すぐにウ

エブサイトに掲載いたします!

• 5月29日(金)発刊予定の夏号誌面へ掲載さ

せていただく予定です。

• お申し込み締め切りは4月27日(月)です。

キャンペーン価格

メニューの英字翻訳についてはお問い合わせください

(1/4ページ紙面広告の通常価格=150,000円)

(1/8ページ紙面広告の通常価格=58,000円)

1/4ページ紙面 + ウェブ広告 = 45,000円 (別途消費税)

1/8ページ紙面 + ウェブ広告 = 19,000円 (別途消費税)

★お問い合わせ